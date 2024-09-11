Ogilvy’s the most awarded and most effective agency at Effies 2024

For over five decades, the Effie Awards have recognised the most effective campaigns across globally and about 4 years in South Africa. The Effies is the only awards platform that recognises all aspects of marketing that directly contribute to brand success and growth. For the third year in a row, Ogilvy continued its year-on-year success by winning the most awards at this prestigious event, showcasing the agency’s continued commitment to delivering positive business impact for their clients’ brands.

In total, Ogilvy converted 11 finalists into 10 Effie award wins across five different brands. The agency won two golds, three silvers, and five bronzes for Carling Black Label, Castle Lager, KFC, PEP, and Cadbury.

Thomas Lawrence, brand director, Castle Lager, Castle Milk Stout & Castle Double Malt comments: “Congratulations to the incredible Ogilvy team on our Effie wins! I’m incredibly proud to be part of a team that consistently sets the bar for creativity and impact."

Kerryn Greenleaf, brand director of Carling Black Label, comments: “Marketing effectiveness is the highest form of praise, as it really means that not only was the work creative, but that it truly resulted in business and consumer impact. We’re thrilled with the Effie’s gold for FakUGesi, a campaign that put our champion fans at the centre with phenomenal business results.”

Arpan Sur, senior marketing director at Mondelez, comments: “The Mondelez and Ogilvy partnership continues to deliver incredible results, and winning bronze at this year’s Effies is no different. Marketing effectiveness is central to building value across our brand portfolio. My congratulations to both teams on this achievement.”

Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer at KFC, comments: “I am super proud of both the KFC and Ogilvy teams for once again bagging several awards at this year’s Effies. Marketing effectiveness is critical to any strong brand and agency relationship, so to back up last year’s Grand Effie with two silvers and two bronzes is a true testament to this world-class partnership.”

Beyers van der Merwe, chief marketing officer at PEP, comments: “We are so pleased that this campaign has been recognised with an Effie for such an important topic in our country.'"

“Brands are increasingly operating in an era of high complexity, fast change, and normalised chaos. As an agency partner, it is our role to seek compelling and competitive advantage for our clients’ brands, to stand out and deliver impactful business returns. It is therefore more important than ever to provide and prove a return on investment for all of our marketing initiatives. As we help our clients’ brands increasingly create impact not only for themselves but also in the lives and communities of their customers, we also recognise that impact can be more than just brand performance. Our impact can be measured and seen on a planetary and social level, too,” says Neo Makhele, chief strategy officer of Ogilvy South Africa.

Pete Case, CEO and creative chair of Ogilvy SA, concludes: “We are immensely proud of the acknowledgements that the Effies have given our work again this year. Work that has ranged from reframing sponsorship platforms to helping launch new growth occasions to maximising new product releases. Work that has even included the innovative use of product ingredients to help balance the needs of South African people, while delivering a story in the market of unique product intrinsics. Most importantly, all of these efforts have helped deliver measurable and positive returns for our clients’ brands. Congratulations to all the winners this year, and also to the organisers who helped ensure this was a world-class event.”



