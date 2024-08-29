Marketing & Media Advertising
    Marketing & Media Advertising

    Volkswagen Group Africa continues their creative partnership with Ogilvy

    Ogilvy South Africa is thrilled to announce that the Volkswagen Africa Group has chosen to continue its long-standing partnership with the agency group. Retaining Volkswagen Passenger, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and the full Audi portfolio. This win follows a comprehensive 11-month pitch process, managed by the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS).
    Issued by Ogilvy South Africa
    6 May 2025
    “The process involved a competitive review with over 15 South African agencies, both internationally aligned and locally owned, including multiple rounds of presentations and a stringent procurement protocol,” comments Johanna McDowell, managing director of IAS.

    "Volkswagen Group Africa is committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers," said Simphiwe Nghona, Volkswagen Group Africa, head of sales and marketing. "We believe Ogilvy's strategic approach and creative vision is crucial in creating impactful connections and conversions with our current and future customers. Further solidifying the position of our market leading brands across the diverse markets of the African continent."

    "We are immensely proud of the strong legacy we've cultivated with both the Volkswagen and Audi brands over the years," said Pete Case, Ogilvy South Africa CEO & creative chairman. "We are equally excited about the future and the incredible trust that we’ve been given to continue pushing creative boundaries and driving meaningful results for these iconic brands. A huge thankyou to everybody involved in this pitch process and for the belief in our people to move the brands forward."

    Ogilvy presented a unique partner model that delivers across advertising, social, digital and customer engagement services, for both the BtoB and BtoC markets.

    Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
    Let's do Biz