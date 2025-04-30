Trialogue Business in Society Conference 2025 rallies CSI sector to drive impact in turbulent times

As global politics see increasing polarisation and threats to the prioritisation of social and environmental agendas, South African businesses, nonprofits and government face new challenges in pursuing meaningful social impact.

Against this backdrop, the annual Trialogue Business in Society Conference returns with its timely theme ‘Driving Impact, Inspiring Change'. The conference brings together corporate and nonprofit leaders to explore strategic approaches to social investment that remain effective despite the shifting political and economic environment.

“The retreat from sustainability commitments and social development initiatives globally has created a complex landscape for organisations committed to addressing persistent inequalities and social challenges in South Africa,” says Trialogue director Cathy Duff.

“This year's conference addresses a critical moment for corporate social responsibility. While we're seeing concerning global trends of de-prioritising social development, South African businesses have a unique opportunity to demonstrate leadership by recommitting to sustainable practices and innovative social impact strategies. The conference creates space for essential conversations about how we maintain momentum on social progress during difficult times."

Keynote presentations showcase local thought leaders

Busi Mavuso, the chief executive officer of Business Leadership South Africa, will open the conference with her keynote address. She will discuss some of the considerations facing companies at this crucial juncture, including the role corporate South Africa must play in rebuilding trust and driving change.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube will deliver the second keynote of the conference, discussing the importance of public–private partnerships in delivering quality education for all, amongst other crucial elements of basic education in South Africa.

The closing keynote address will be presented by the Nelson Mandela Foundation Chairperson Dr Naledi Pandor on Day 2. A former member of cabinet and parliament, Dr Pandor will speak to the evolving role of business as a development partner in addressing some of South Africa’s social an economic challenge, how to encourage more equitable partnerships between companies, government and civil society and call on companies to take a more prominent role in leading transformation and inclusion, despite global political shifts.

Conference topics reinforce development priorities

This year’s headline content sponsors include the FirstRand Foundation, Absa, MTN, Sanlam, Telkom and the Vodacom Foundation. Wesgro is this year’s networking sponsor, while Volkswagen Group Africa returns as the conference gift sponsor.

The first session of the conference will be a panel discussion entitled ‘Breaking Silos: Cross-sector collaboration for social impact’, presented in partnership with Sanlam. The session will examine how strategic partnerships across corporate, nonprofit, and public sectors can amplify social investment outcomes.

The second session, ‘Strengthening ECD for lasting impact’, presented in partnership with the FirstRand Foundation, will explore how targeted investment in ECD can address systemic barriers and improve access to quality early learning.

This will be followed by a panel discussion entitled ‘From policy to practice: Enabling thriving youth entrepreneurship’, presented in partnership with Absa. During this session speakers will discuss the critical transition from strategic intent to effective implementation in cultivating sustainable youth entrepreneurship ecosystems.

The final session of Day 1 ‘Building Africa’s digital pipeline’, presented in partnership with MTN, will explore how companies can work with nonprofit organisations and government to equip young people with the skills needed to drive the economy in the digital age.

On the second day of the conference, delegates will hear about the power of monitoring and evaluation in the session entitled ‘Embedding a culture of monitoring, evaluation and learning to scale impact’, presented in partnership with the Vodacom Foundation.

In the final panel session of the day ‘From classroom to career: Unlocking opportunities for South Africa’s Youth’, presented in partnership with Telkom, delegates will hear about innovative approaches to bridging the education-to-employment gap for young South Africans.

About the conference

The conference will once again be held in hybrid format, allowing virtual attendance of plenary sessions.

The comprehensive programme features thought-provoking keynote addresses, engaging panel discussions, and informative conversations about the latest thinking driving CSI. This year’s conference will also see company and NPO representatives providing helpful insights on various funding practices in an interactive session entitled ‘Cracking the code: How companies partner with NPOs’.

For those attending in person, the conference offers exceptional networking opportunities with peers and thought leaders in the corporate social responsibility sector, along with access to exhibition stands showcasing innovations from various organisations.

All registered delegates, both virtual and in-person, will receive exclusive conference materials and sponsor-provided gift bags.

Masterclass sessions

In response to the overwhelmingly positive feedback from last year’s introduction of masterclasses, Trialogue will once again be hosting a masterclass series the day before the conference, Monday 12 May, 2025. These will include:

For companies:

Trialogue Strategic CSI



AVPA Impact Investing Masterclass

For nonprofits:

Digital Marketing and AI for Nonprofits



Creative Fundraising



Inyathelo Unlocking sustainable impact: Integrating social enterprise into nonprofit structures

For more information about the Masterclasses and how to register, visit the conference website.

How to register for the conference

For more information about the Trialogue Business in Society Conference 2025, and to register, visit https://trialogue.co.za/conference-booking-2025/.



