Lipton celebrates the ultimate summer of giveaways
The Lipton Play For Summer Competition was unveiled at a star-studded media mixer that saw taste makers, media personalities, content creators and influencers get a taste of sunshine at DNA Brand Architects. Manzi Nte Hitmaker Masterpiece YVK, award-winning choreographer and TV personality Hope Ramafalo, Tik Tok comedian Gift Manando, and content creator Simphiwe Funwa have teamed up with Lipton Ice Tea for the ultimate summer of giveaways giving you more reasons to enjoy this season.
Speaking on the campaign, Lipton brand manager, Nompumelelo Zwane commented: “Summer is one of those special times in the year where South Africans come alive and friends and family will be coming together, embracing the sunshine. This campaign aims to connect with those fun and playful consumers and reward them for their support with the ultimate summer of giveaways. I want to encourage our consumers to enter and get a taste of sunshine.”
See details below for more information on the Lipton Play For Summer competition and how you can stand a chance to win:
- Buy – all you have to do is buy any 200ml, 300ml or 500ml Lipton Ice Tea product
- Scan – or enter your details at www.winwithlipton.co.za
- Win – and stand a chance to win weekly prizes and a brand new Audi A3 Sportback.
