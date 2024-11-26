Lipton celebrates the ultimate summer of giveaways

As the warm months inch closer and closer, South Africans are ready to let their hair down and embrace the summer. One of the top Ice Tea brands in the world, Lipton Ice Tea is embarking on the ultimate summer of giveaways this summer. The brand has teamed up with musicians, dancers, content creators and tie takers to surprise and delight South African ice tea lovers and they stand a chance to win big where including weekly prizes and ultimate grand prize of an Audi A3 Sportback in December.

The Lipton Play For Summer Competition was unveiled at a star-studded media mixer that saw taste makers, media personalities, content creators and influencers get a taste of sunshine at DNA Brand Architects. Manzi Nte Hitmaker Masterpiece YVK, award-winning choreographer and TV personality Hope Ramafalo, Tik Tok comedian Gift Manando, and content creator Simphiwe Funwa have teamed up with Lipton Ice Tea for the ultimate summer of giveaways giving you more reasons to enjoy this season.

Speaking on the campaign, Lipton brand manager, Nompumelelo Zwane commented: “Summer is one of those special times in the year where South Africans come alive and friends and family will be coming together, embracing the sunshine. This campaign aims to connect with those fun and playful consumers and reward them for their support with the ultimate summer of giveaways. I want to encourage our consumers to enter and get a taste of sunshine.”

