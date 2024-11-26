PayJustNow's CGI ads set new BNPL benchmark

PayJustNow has revealed its All the Things marketing campaign, being the first Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) provider in the country to use computer-generated imagery (CGI).

Diverse brands

The campaign launched in November and aims to highlight the diverse range of products and brands available through the PayJustNow platform to drive consumer engagement ahead of the peak shopping season.

The company said as Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers face a deluge of ads on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, many brands struggle to stand out. CGI offers a way to cut through the clutter with visually stunning, imaginative content that blends the real with the magical.

The PayJustNow ad features both surprising and familiar visuals designed to resonate with South Africa’s diverse audience. Using the iconic ‘broken bridge’ in Cape Town as a backdrop, the CGI transforms this landmark into a showcase of oversized shopping bags, filled with brands loved by South Africans.

“CGI allows us to showcase every merchant and every product in a single piece of content,” said Chae Francis, co-founder of Ace Labs, the agency responsible for creating the campaign. “It’s dynamic, shareable, and creates engaging, memorable experiences. Consumers feel something when they see this ad. This, in turn, fosters trust and a deeper connection between the end user and PayJustNow.

Daniel Hawkins, chief marketing officer at PayJustNow, said, “From Crocs to Levi’s and even refrigerators, our mission is to become a shopping destination that’s as exciting as it is versatile. BNPL empowers South Africans with greater access to the products they want and need. By completing the broken bridge, we’re bridging the gap between what South Africans can afford at any given time, with all the items they have on their wish lists, giving them a tool to secure deals now, that they can pay off ‘just now,’ interest free,” he said.

Ability to choose

One of the key insights driving the campaign is that South African consumers often underestimate the diversity of products available through PayJustNow. But Hawkins said that for the Gen Z consumer, having the ability to choose is a big draw card for them. “This shopper doesn’t like being told what product or brand to purchase, but rather being offered an opportunity to decide for themselves and discover something that resonates with them. This campaign achieves exactly that,” said Hawkins. “These customers are the decision-makers of tomorrow. By fostering trust and delivering diversity now, we’re building a foundation for long-term loyalty.”

According to the brand within just five days the campaign achieved over 4.2 million impressions and an industry-leading Brand Sentiment Score.

“We’re about both big brands and small retailers,” said Hawkins. “We enable small businesses to reach a wider market while empowering consumers to access exclusive products they may not have been able to before. For consumers that like to shop with big brands, our option lets them fill their baskets in a more affordable way.”

“We’re investing to become a destination for consumers to explore the widest range of products,” said Hawkins. “By democratising access to this range of preferences, our platform will be a shopping destination built on trust and community.”

All the Things will span major shopping events like Black Friday, Christmas, Back to School, and Easter.