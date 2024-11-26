Machine shines at 2024 Pendoring Awards
This year, Machine entered four campaigns, with three making it to the finalist stage and all three converting into wins:
Craft gold:
Spotify Africa: Skathi Sokubuya – Best Use of Licensed Music
Silver:
Spotify Africa: Say it with Lyrics – Integrated Multimedia Campaign
Spotify Africa: Skathi Sokubuya – Online Film Commercials
As Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director at Machine says: “Xa uthetha, uzibonakalisa ngolwimi lwakho lwenkobe, soze ulahleke” - when speaking using your home language, you can never go wrong.
The Pendoring Awards continue to showcase the power of creativity in preserving and promoting South Africa’s diverse languages. Machine’s wins demonstrate their ability to create impactful, culturally resonant work that elevates local voices on a broader stage.
More About Machine_
Machine is a South African creative solutions agency, where fearless minds lead to borderless creativity. Visit thisismachine.co.za for more information.
Want to get in touch? Email us at az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh or keep up-to-date with our latest news by following us on LinkedIn.
- Machine shines at 2024 Pendoring Awards26 Nov 10:20
- Machine dominates at the 2024 South African Publication Forum Awards22 Nov 13:56
- Machine clinches gold at 2024 DMASA Assegai Awards20 Nov 10:59
- Machine_ x Blackboard: Inspiring the next generation of creatives11 Nov 13:51
- Why fear is the single biggest challenge in B2B marketing, and how to overcome it25 Oct 09:04