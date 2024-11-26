Pendoring
Pendoring

Machine shines at 2024 Pendoring Awards

Issued by Machine_
26 Nov 2024
Machine, part of the Publicis Groupe, delivered an exceptional performance at the Pendoring Awards, an event celebrating the originality of South African indigenous language creative content and local talent.
This year, Machine entered four campaigns, with three making it to the finalist stage and all three converting into wins:

Craft gold:

Spotify Africa: Skathi Sokubuya – Best Use of Licensed Music

Silver:

Spotify Africa: Say it with Lyrics – Integrated Multimedia Campaign
Spotify Africa: Skathi Sokubuya – Online Film Commercials

As Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director at Machine says: “Xa uthetha, uzibonakalisa ngolwimi lwakho lwenkobe, soze ulahleke” - when speaking using your home language, you can never go wrong.

The Pendoring Awards continue to showcase the power of creativity in preserving and promoting South Africa’s diverse languages. Machine’s wins demonstrate their ability to create impactful, culturally resonant work that elevates local voices on a broader stage.

Machine is a South African creative solutions agency, where fearless minds lead to borderless creativity. Visit thisismachine.co.za for more information.

Want to get in touch? Email us at az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh or keep up-to-date with our latest news by following us on LinkedIn.

Machine_
Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
