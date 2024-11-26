Marketing & Media Advertising
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Machine_DMASAPublicis Groupe AfricaDentsuOFM RadioAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingLevergy7Colors CommunicationsDaily MaverickMediamarkTractor OutdoorNielsenIQAAA School of AdvertisingPenquinIncubetaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Why hybrid work is the future for advertising agencies

    By Nicole Glover
    26 Nov 2024
    26 Nov 2024
    Hybrid work is no longer just a passing trend; it’s become a lasting reality. For advertising agencies, this shift presents both challenges and opportunities. And finding this right balance between collaboration in the office and productivity at home requires careful planning and strategic thinking.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The new normal

    With hybrid work becoming the standard, agencies must rethink how to maintain team cohesion, foster collaboration, and preserve a strong company culture. At Penquin, we’ve found that in-office days are ideal for brainstorming, relationship-building, and team bonding, while remote days are focused on deep work and personal productivity. This balance ensures that team members can engage meaningfully in both collaborative and independent projects without burnout.

    Getting it right

    The key to successful hybrid work is finding the right rhythm for each team. By intentionally dividing the week, we create a structure that balances collaboration with personal productivity, ensuring everyone stays engaged and energised. Technology is our glue, keeping us connected and aligned, no matter where we are working from.

    Benefits of hybrid work

    The hybrid model, when implemented thoughtfully, offers the best of both worlds: the dynamism of in-person collaboration and the flexibility of remote work. This balance not only improves job satisfaction but also promotes a healthier work-life balance for our teams, reducing the risk of burnout. At Penquin, we’ve seen firsthand how this approach boosts creativity, innovation, and overall job satisfaction.

    With the right mix of flexibility and structure, hybrid work becomes more than just a logistical adjustment—it’s a way to get the best from our teams. By harnessing the strengths of both settings it’s a powerful tool for boosting team morale and driving results.

    Read more: advertising, hybrid, Penquin, working, Nicole Glover
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Nicole Glover

    Nicole Glover is the social and digital media director at Penquin.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz