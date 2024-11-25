Marketing & Media Social Media
    The price of South African influence

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    25 Nov 2024
    25 Nov 2024
    A single Instagram post in South Africa can cost anywhere from R2,693 for a nano influencer to over R17,667 for a celebrity account with millions of followers. These rates, detailed in the newly released 2024 South African Influencer Benchmark Report, shed light on the value influencers bring to brands eager to connect authentically with their audiences.
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The report which interviewed 560 influencers said the average cost per post across all influencer tiers is R4,354 for static content and R7,335 for reels, making this form of advertising comparable to traditional out-of-home placements but with an added layer of trust. "Influencers act as a unique bridge between brands and consumers, offering impressions that often rival those of traditional media," the report notes.

    Why influencers matter

    More than just numbers, influencers bring unparalleled authenticity to campaigns. Engagement rates, a key metric in measuring impact, average 3.39% in South Africa—more than double the global benchmark of 1.49%. Nano influencers (5,000–10,000 followers) achieve a standout engagement rate of 4.55%, proving that smaller audiences often lead to deeper connections. Only 23% of influencers with fewer than 500,000 followers are managed by agencies.

    Creative freedom and authenticity were flagged as critical to campaign success, with influencers favouring campaigns that allow them to maintain their unique voice. "Minimal product placement within content yields the best results," the report highlights, reinforcing the power of subtlety in an age of advertising fatigue.

    A multi-platform ecosystem

    Instagram leads the pack as the most popular platform, followed by TikTok and YouTube, offering brands a range of channels to meet their audiences where they are. The report identifies Johannesburg as a hub for fashion and beauty influencers, Cape Town for food and lifestyle, and Durban for wellness and travel.

    Interactive campaigns, such as giveaways and Q&A sessions, remain key strategies for driving engagement, while events also play a vital role. Over 80% of influencers expressed interest in in-person brand events, which provide hands-on experiences with products and opportunities to generate authentic content.

    A growing industry

    The willingness of 75% of influencers to accept trade exchanges—especially for high-value products in industries like beauty—reflects a market that is still evolving. This flexibility, coupled with the relatively low cost of nano and micro-influencers, positions South Africa as an accessible yet impactful destination for influencer marketing.

    With rates becoming more transparent and metrics more refined, brands and influencers alike are poised to elevate their collaborations. For companies looking to tap into South Africa’s influencer market, the opportunities are rich, varied, and ready to be explored.

    Braden Smulders, head of digital at The Racket Club and lead on the survey, says: “We recognised a significant gap in the market regarding reliable data on influencer engagement and payment. By partnering with YOUKNOW, we wanted to create a resource that not only informs but also empowers both influencers and agencies. The overwhelming interest from influencers in participating in the survey was a pleasant surprise and underscores the need for such insights.”

    Camille Darné, head of marketing at YOUKNOW added: “At YOUKNOW, we’re all about using our martech and data expertise to help local brands and agencies get real, useful insights. Partnering with The Racket Club on this benchmark report lets us highlight how influencer expectations are evolving and provide essential benchmarks for brands looking to get the most from their influencer campaigns.

    "It’s a great starting point for brands wanting to not only build stronger connections with their influencers but also take a step towards better measuring and analysing the success of their campaigns.”

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    Let's do Biz