Behind the Selfie
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCProvantageYOUKNOW TechnologiesOasis Digital NetworksDaily MaverickOFM RadioAFDAGorillaVERVENIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyPrimedia BroadcastingTenacityPREverlyticWine & RosesBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Behind the Selfie Interview South Africa

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

#BehindtheSelfie: Sunshine Shibambo, integrated director at The Racket Club

Aa-isha HassiemBy Aa-isha Hassiem
17 Sep 2024
17 Sep 2024
Sunshine Shibambo is the integrated director at The Racket Club, an advertising agency in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Shibambo possesses more than 20 years of experience in the industry and was recently asked to judge PR, OOH & Live Activations at the 2024 Loeries.

We sat down with her to find out more about her two-decade-long career, what's missing in today's ad campaigns, and who her dream dinner date is.

Pictured: Sunshine Shibambo. Image supplied.
Pictured: Sunshine Shibambo. Image supplied.

What are three words people would use to describe you?

  1. Creative pioneer
  2. People’s person 
  3. Monophile - which is a big contradiction but so true.

Briefly describe your career up until this point

My career in advertising and marketing has been extremely rewarding and created opportunities I never could have imagined as a 21-year-old graduate in 2003.

In a nutshell, I started as an intern at Hunt Lascaris. 

My first real attempt at a career was ignited at the SABC. I then moved on to Metro FM, followed by Media24.

A year later joined SAB, which gave me the confidence and tools to establish a business, Cheri Yase Kasi, and become the creative brave heart that landed at The Racket Club.

Where do you look/who do you look to for inspiration?

My inspiration has always been women in my industry and all the arts. 

Previously there were very few women, and women of colour, taking up space in the creative industries. 

But since 2010, the growth and strides taken have given us international fame, which no one expected.

There are so many to mention now, I would hate to even list them for fear of missing someone.

What is something everyone in the advertising industry should incorporate into their work?

During the pandemic, so many campaigns were missing an element of “heart”.

Even though we were being told to stay safe, everything felt so ingenuine. 

We were in the cookie-cutter, bubblegum era of advertising during the pandemic. That’s why I was so happy to genuinely shed a few tears while judging some of the 2024 Loeries entries. 

We need to go back to using advertising as a tool for change, aspiration and hope again.

If you could have a one-on-one dinner with someone, dead or alive, who would it be and why?

Charlotte Manye Maxeke.

She was a woman who broke social barriers throughout her life, as she was the first Black woman to earn an international college degree in the early 1900s. 

Throughout her life, she worked to create opportunities and equality for women in South Africa. 

Imagine having the opportunity to pull from a woman of that stature. 

A conversation with someone who could overcome the adversities of South Africa then, and achieve what she did today, would be a mental game changer for any woman.

Favourite song at the moment?

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

What are your long-term goals for your position as integrated director?

To grow a strong team that creates work our agency and clients can be proud of for years to come.

What do you hope to have accomplished at the end of your career?

One day, I want to be able to pass this knowledge forward and teach as many people as I can. 

There are very few industries that have the ability to mould open-minded people and communities. 

This industry has the potential to change minds, broaden perspectives and help communities overcome prejudices.

Read more: advertising, marketing, Sunshine Shibambo, The Racket Club, Aa-isha Hassiem
Share this article
NextOptions

About Aa-isha Hassiem

Content Assistant at Bizcommunity
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz