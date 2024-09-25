Automotive Launches & Reviews
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Stellenbosch UniversitySumitomo DunlopUniversity of PretoriaBizcommunity.comInvibes AdvertisingKia South AfricaAutoTraderEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Launches & Reviews News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    News Automotive Launches & Reviews

    New car brand Jetour launches in SA with affordable, feature-packed SUVs

    Aa-isha HassiemBy Aa-isha Hassiem
    25 Sep 2024
    25 Sep 2024
    Jetour Auto, a Chinese SUV brand, has made its way to South African shores. Bizcommunity attended its official launch on 20 September in Sandton, Johannesburg, where we were able to witness the Dashing and X70 Plus up close.
    Images supplied.
    Images supplied.

    About the brand 

    Jetour, derived from “jet” and “tour” and translating to “convenient journey”, launched globally in 2018. 

    Since then, the company has expanded into 45 countries and regions across the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Asia-Pacific, and the CIS, establishing over 600 sales and service networks.  

    Now available in South Africa, Jetour Auto has brought the Dashing and X70 Plus, both available in Momentum (basic) and Deluxe grades, to the local market, offering an affordable luxury SUV experience. 

    X70 Plus

    Exterior

    The model is available in onyx black, slate grey, forest green, ash grey, serene silver, and glacier white. 

    Drivers are offered practical features such as height adjustable headlights, an electric rearview mirror with heating, automatic rain sensors (Deluxe grade), and follow-me home lights. 

    New car brand Jetour launches in SA with affordable, feature-packed SUVs

    Under the bonnet, the model comes with a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a six-speed DCT transmission. 

    Motorists are equipped with 230Nm of torque and 115kW of power.  

    The X70 Plus tops out at 180kmph. 

    Interior

    The X70 Plus is a seven-seater with a wheelbase of 2,720mm, making it quite spacious on the inside. 

    Things are no different in the rear, with a luggage capacity of 1,680l (all seats down). 

    Passengers are offered convenience with features such as wireless charging trays, a dual 10.25"  infotainment system, intelligent voice command, and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

    When it comes to safety, the model consists of a keyless start and entry system. 

    New car brand Jetour launches in SA with affordable, feature-packed SUVs

    It also possesses safety features such as hill hold and descent control, lane change assist (Deluxe grade), electronic brake assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. 

    The Deluxe variant also comes with a panoramic glass sunroof, providing more natural light. 

    Dashing

    Exterior

    Like the previous vehicle, the Dashing possesses a 1.5l, four-cylinder petrol engine, offering 115 kW and 230 Nm. 

    New car brand Jetour launches in SA with affordable, feature-packed SUVs

    The model is available in seven colours, namely: onyx black, slate grey, forest green, arctic blue, ash grey, crimson red, and glacier white.

    Interior

    The Dashing seats five, offering two seats less than the X70 Plus, and has a luggage capacity of 977l, a notable difference from the previous model. 

    However, it still possesses a wheelbase of 2,720, which means that technically, space hasn’t really been lost. 

    New car brand Jetour launches in SA with affordable, feature-packed SUVs

    Similarly, the model also offers all of the convenience and safety features mentioned for the X70 Plus, as well as a panoramic sunroof in the Deluxe variant.  

    Pricing

    • X70 Plus Momentum - R454,900
    • X70 Plus Deluxe - R484,900
    • Dashing Momentum - R439,900
    • Dashing Deluxe - R469,900
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Aa-isha Hassiem

    Content Assistant at Bizcommunity
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz