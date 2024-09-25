New car brand Jetour launches in SA with affordable, feature-packed SUVs

Jetour Auto, a Chinese SUV brand, has made its way to South African shores. Bizcommunity attended its official launch on 20 September in Sandton, Johannesburg, where we were able to witness the Dashing and X70 Plus up close.

Images supplied.

About the brand

Jetour, derived from “jet” and “tour” and translating to “convenient journey”, launched globally in 2018.

Since then, the company has expanded into 45 countries and regions across the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Asia-Pacific, and the CIS, establishing over 600 sales and service networks.

Now available in South Africa, Jetour Auto has brought the Dashing and X70 Plus, both available in Momentum (basic) and Deluxe grades, to the local market, offering an affordable luxury SUV experience.

X70 Plus

Exterior

The model is available in onyx black, slate grey, forest green, ash grey, serene silver, and glacier white.

Drivers are offered practical features such as height adjustable headlights, an electric rearview mirror with heating, automatic rain sensors (Deluxe grade), and follow-me home lights.

Under the bonnet, the model comes with a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a six-speed DCT transmission.

Motorists are equipped with 230Nm of torque and 115kW of power.

The X70 Plus tops out at 180kmph.

Interior

The X70 Plus is a seven-seater with a wheelbase of 2,720mm, making it quite spacious on the inside.

Things are no different in the rear, with a luggage capacity of 1,680l (all seats down).

Passengers are offered convenience with features such as wireless charging trays, a dual 10.25" infotainment system, intelligent voice command, and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

When it comes to safety, the model consists of a keyless start and entry system.

It also possesses safety features such as hill hold and descent control, lane change assist (Deluxe grade), electronic brake assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Deluxe variant also comes with a panoramic glass sunroof, providing more natural light.

Dashing

Exterior

Like the previous vehicle, the Dashing possesses a 1.5l, four-cylinder petrol engine, offering 115 kW and 230 Nm.

The model is available in seven colours, namely: onyx black, slate grey, forest green, arctic blue, ash grey, crimson red, and glacier white.

Interior

The Dashing seats five, offering two seats less than the X70 Plus, and has a luggage capacity of 977l, a notable difference from the previous model.

However, it still possesses a wheelbase of 2,720, which means that technically, space hasn’t really been lost.

Similarly, the model also offers all of the convenience and safety features mentioned for the X70 Plus, as well as a panoramic sunroof in the Deluxe variant.

Pricing