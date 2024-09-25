Automotive Launches & Reviews
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Stellenbosch UniversitySumitomo DunlopUniversity of PretoriaBizcommunity.comInvibes AdvertisingKia South AfricaAutoTraderEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Launches & Reviews News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    News Automotive Launches & Reviews

    Hyundai unveils new budget-friendly SUV in South Africa

    Aa-isha HassiemBy Aa-isha Hassiem
    25 Sep 2024
    25 Sep 2024
    Bizcommunity recently attended the launch of the new Hyundai Exter, an affordable addition to Hyundai’s compact SUV lineup. Here’s a breakdown of each model, from specs to pricing.
    Images by Aa-isha Hassiem
    Images by Aa-isha Hassiem

    Models

    The Exter is available in three grades: 

    1. Premium - Entry-level
    2. Executive - Mid-tier
    3. Elite - All the bells and whistles 

    The vehicle also comes in five variants: 

    1. 1.2 Premium MT
    2. 1.2 Executive MT
    3. 1.2 Premium AMT
    4. 1.2 Executive AMT 
    5. 1.2 Elite AMT 

    Performance

    The Exter comes with a 1.2l, four-cylinder petrol engine across all variants, and the option of either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automated manual transmission. 

    Additionally, all models offer a torque of 114 Nm at 4,000 r/min, 61 kW at 6,000 r/min power, and a max speed of 165 km /h.

    The vehicles offer a full economy of 5.7l /100 km (Premium MT, Executive MT) - 5.91 /100 km (Premium AMT, Executive AMT, Elite AMT).

    Interior and exterior

    All models come with an infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), steering wheel multifunction controls, Bluetooth with voice recognition, and a tyre pressure monitor.

    Hyundai unveils new budget-friendly SUV in South Africa
    Hyundai unveils new budget-friendly SUV in South Africa

    The Executive MT, Premium MT, Executive AMT and Elite AMT offer electric folding mirrors. 

    The Executive MT to the Executive AMT possesses manual air conditioners, while the Elite AMT comes with an automatic air conditioning system.

    Drivers are able to engage cruise control in the Executive MT to Elite AMT models and are given the option of using a paddle shift in both Executive and Elite AMT variants.

    Hyundai unveils new budget-friendly SUV in South Africa

    Lastly, the Elite AMT includes a sunroof, allowing for more light and the illusion of more space. 

    Pricing

    • 1.2 Premium MT - R269,900
    • 1.2 Executive MT - R289,900
    • 1.2 Premium AMT - R294,900
    • 1.2 Executive AMT - R314,900
    • 1.2 Elite AMT - R334,900
    Read more: Hyundai SA, car launch
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Aa-isha Hassiem

    Content Assistant at Bizcommunity
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz