Hyundai unveils new budget-friendly SUV in South Africa

Bizcommunity recently attended the launch of the new Hyundai Exter, an affordable addition to Hyundai’s compact SUV lineup. Here’s a breakdown of each model, from specs to pricing.

Images by Aa-isha Hassiem

Models

The Exter is available in three grades:

Premium - Entry-level Executive - Mid-tier Elite - All the bells and whistles

The vehicle also comes in five variants:

1.2 Premium MT 1.2 Executive MT 1.2 Premium AMT 1.2 Executive AMT 1.2 Elite AMT

Performance

The Exter comes with a 1.2l, four-cylinder petrol engine across all variants, and the option of either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automated manual transmission.

Additionally, all models offer a torque of 114 Nm at 4,000 r/min, 61 kW at 6,000 r/min power, and a max speed of 165 km /h.

The vehicles offer a full economy of 5.7l /100 km (Premium MT, Executive MT) - 5.91 /100 km (Premium AMT, Executive AMT, Elite AMT).

Interior and exterior

All models come with an infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), steering wheel multifunction controls, Bluetooth with voice recognition, and a tyre pressure monitor.

The Executive MT, Premium MT, Executive AMT and Elite AMT offer electric folding mirrors.

The Executive MT to the Executive AMT possesses manual air conditioners, while the Elite AMT comes with an automatic air conditioning system.

Drivers are able to engage cruise control in the Executive MT to Elite AMT models and are given the option of using a paddle shift in both Executive and Elite AMT variants.

Lastly, the Elite AMT includes a sunroof, allowing for more light and the illusion of more space.

Pricing