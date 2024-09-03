Automotive Dealers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comPace Car RentalBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Automotive Dealers

    New Hyundai SA CEO appointed

    Hyundai Automotive South Africa has announced Stanley Anderson as its CEO, effective 1 July 2025.
    9 May 2025
    9 May 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Anderson, who currently serves as sales and operations director at Hyundai Automotive South Africa replaces Gideon Jansen Van Rensburg, who will be taking up the role of CEO of Motus SA Retail, effective 1 July 2025.

    Anderson brings a wealth of experience, expertise and a proven track record of success in the automotive industry and has been instrumental in driving the company’s sales and operations – including the launch of various Hyundai vehicles in South Africa.

    He started his career at Mercedes Benz South Africa in 1989. During his 11 years with them, he held several positions in dealer development, corporate sales, product planning, and marketing.

    He joined Hyundai Automotive South Africa at the beginning of 2001 and was appointed as marketing director in 2004 and sales and operations Director in 2015.

    “I am humbly honoured to be given this huge responsibility of leading Hyundai Automotive South Africa at such a pivotal time in the South African automotive industry.

    “I am cognizant of the challenges that lie ahead but equally embrace and look forward to leading a group of hardworking, talented and committed Hyundai Automotive South Africa team members,” stated Anderson.

    Read more: Hyundai, Hyundai SA, Hyundai Automotive South Africa, Stanley Anderson
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz