New Hyundai SA CEO appointed

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has announced Stanley Anderson as its CEO, effective 1 July 2025.

Image supplied

Anderson, who currently serves as sales and operations director at Hyundai Automotive South Africa replaces Gideon Jansen Van Rensburg, who will be taking up the role of CEO of Motus SA Retail, effective 1 July 2025.

Anderson brings a wealth of experience, expertise and a proven track record of success in the automotive industry and has been instrumental in driving the company’s sales and operations – including the launch of various Hyundai vehicles in South Africa.

He started his career at Mercedes Benz South Africa in 1989. During his 11 years with them, he held several positions in dealer development, corporate sales, product planning, and marketing.

He joined Hyundai Automotive South Africa at the beginning of 2001 and was appointed as marketing director in 2004 and sales and operations Director in 2015.

“I am humbly honoured to be given this huge responsibility of leading Hyundai Automotive South Africa at such a pivotal time in the South African automotive industry.

“I am cognizant of the challenges that lie ahead but equally embrace and look forward to leading a group of hardworking, talented and committed Hyundai Automotive South Africa team members,” stated Anderson.