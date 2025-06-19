YouthMonth: FCB social lead Khumbuzile Zondi is standing on business

Khumbuzile Zondi never needed a paintbrush to be an artist. Her canvas is digital, her palette made of trends, insights, and real-time human behaviour. As social lead in Digital Strategy at FCB Africa, she brings brands to life in ways that feel meaningful, timely, and refreshingly human.

Khumbuzile Zondi is standing on business. Source: Supplied.

What interested you in social media?

I have always known I had a creative spark, but I wouldn’t go as far as calling myself a creative in the traditional sense, not the “paint on canvas” type. Social media opened a different kind of canvas for me. It gave me a space to express ideas, connect dots, and speak to people in real-time. It felt like home for someone like me, expressive, curious, and always plugged in. That’s when I knew I have found my space.

What was your first big break in this field, and what did it teach you?

I’ll never forget when I applied for a role in social media management. During the interview, someone looked at me and said, “You’re actually a strategist.” That moment shifted everything for me. It was the first time I realised that my natural way of thinking, asking why, spotting patterns, connecting ideas, was a skill. A real one. From then on, I started trusting my gut a bit more and stopped waiting for permission to lean into what came naturally. It taught me that your instincts often know your strengths before you do.

How do you balance being topical on social media with being meaningful?

Yoh, it’s a tricky dance. There’s pressure to jump on every trend, every viral moment, but not everything is meant for you or your brand. The key is knowing when to listen and when to speak. I always say: lead with insight, not just impulse. That’s why I love planning with “flex zones” in content calendars. You need structure, yes, but you also need room to move, to respond, to culture in a way that still makes sense for your brand and audience. It’s about relevance with purpose.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned in your career so far?

Honestly? That even though we’re all living on social media daily, there are still marketers and decision-makers who don’t take it seriously as a powerful marketing channel. They’ll pour money into traditional formats but hesitate when it comes to digital. That disconnect can be disheartening, especially when you know the power social has to drive real impact, brand love, and even sales.

What does a “win” look like to you beyond the metrics?

Metrics are great, don’t get me wrong, we all love good numbers. But for me, a real win is a shift in perception. When someone sees your content and goes, “Wait, I didn’t know Hyundai could do that,” that’s the gold. Because at the end of the day, most products or services aren’t wildly different, it is the story around them that makes them stand out. Changing the way someone sees your brand? That’s a win that no dashboard can fully capture.

What advice would you give to 21-year-old you?

I would probably look at her and say, “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?” But on a serious note, I would tell her to take better care of herself, not just as a professional, but as a person. It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and wanting to prove yourself, but you can’t pour from an empty cup. Rest. Be kind to yourself. And know that you don’t have to have it all figured out just yet.