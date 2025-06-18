YouthMonth: Until Until's Thithi Nteta on leveraging youth culture

When Thithi Nteta stepped into the role of CEO at Until Until, she wasn’t just taking the helm of a creative agency — she was helping steer a cultural movement. Born out of Johannesburg’s vibrant youth party scene, Until Until was once best known for hosting some of South Africa’s most iconic events like Bacardi Holiday Club.

Today, under Nteta’s leadership, the award-winning company has grown into a powerhouse Through-The-Line agency which is shaping the way brands like YouTube, Absa, Amazon Prime Video, Durex and Spotify speak to a new generation.

Until Until Management Team: [From Left to right] co-founder and creative director: Charles Lusengo, chief executive officer (CEO): Thithi Nteta and co-founder and event strategist: Thulani Dandala

You work with a team that’s deeply in touch with youth culture. How intentional are you about mentoring young talent, and what does leadership development look like at Until Until?

On a personal level, my career started as a series of moments where I had to step up, sometimes without knowing exactly how. Whether it was being thrown into big rooms or handed responsibilities I didn’t feel ready for, those moments shaped me. They gave me access, visibility, and most importantly, the space to grow. That’s something I try to create for others now: an environment where learning, confidence, and career readiness happen through doing, not just observing.

At Until Until, mentorship isn’t boxed into formal sessions or structured programmes. It’s woven into how we work together, how we speak, how we create space for unfinished ideas, and how we trust young people to lead from where they are. I don’t believe leadership is about having all the answers. It’s about creating room for others to bring theirs. Sometimes that means guiding, sometimes it means stepping back, but it always means being present.

We’ve seen real growth by spotting potential early and making it feel seen. That’s the kind of leadership I try to practice, one rooted in trust, access, and the belief that talent just needs the right space to rise.

Youth audiences are discerning and quick to move on from brands that don’t speak their language. What’s your approach to staying relevant and connecting with young people in a way that feels authentic?

A few years ago, I would’ve answered this very simply: be on the ground, go out, ask questions, listen to the music, talk to people, young and old. And honestly, that still holds true. But with adulting moving faster than expected, I’ve had to be more intentional about how I stay plugged in. Observing culture through slide decks alone has never cut it for me. So while I still hit the streets when I can, I also rely on my team who live and breathe the culture daily.

Relevance isn’t about reacting to every trend. It’s about building real relationships with culture and staying close enough to notice the shifts. At Until Until, we don’t see ourselves as outsiders looking in. We’re embedded in youth culture. Our team lives in the same timelines, group chats, and real-world spaces as the people we speak to. That proximity gives us emotional insight, not just surface-level trend awareness. We prioritise cultural fluency over brand formulas. We listen more than we assume. And we don’t just create for the culture, we create with it.

As someone who leads a youth-focused agency, what have young people taught you about creativity, resilience, or doing business differently?

Young people have reignited my own desire to be creative. They’ve reminded me how important it is to have outlets for expression and not to define yourself solely by your career. Creativity doesn’t have to be tied to output or performance. It can simply be a way to stay connected to who you are.

From a business perspective, working with young people has taught me to lead differently. It’s pushed me to set clearer boundaries, to be more patient, and to delegate with intention. You can’t just hand over a task and expect magic. You need to onboard properly, bring people along the journey, and treat every interaction as a teaching moment. That kind of leadership takes time, but it’s worth it. It helps you grow as a leader and builds a stronger, more empowered team.

How do you ensure that your strategies don’t just reflect youth trends, but are actually rooted in the real needs, aspirations, and lived experiences of young South Africans?

I always encourage our team not to rely solely on desktop research or the experiences of their immediate circles as a starting point for understanding youth. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that what’s familiar is universal, especially when your team is made up of young people. That can quickly create an echo chamber. So we regularly check ourselves and ask, "Are we the target audience for this brief?" And if the answer is no, that’s our cue to get up, close the laptop, and go outside.

We don’t always have the luxury of time to run extensive research, but being rooted in event culture gives us a real advantage. Through the events we create and the communities we’re part of, we’re constantly in conversation with young people. That direct connection keeps us grounded, honest, and better able to reflect the realities they’re actually living—not just the trends they’re posting about.

Until Until is known for unforgettable experiences. How are you thinking beyond events to create lasting value for young people, especially in a country facing serious youth unemployment and inequality?

Beyond creating spaces where young people can let loose and feel free, the real value lies in how we build our teams. We see our events as more than just moments. They’re platforms for young people to get involved, contribute, and grow.

From interns to freelancers to first-time project leads, we give young people the opportunity to work on projects of all sizes. Our inbox is full of people wanting a foot in the door, and when we can, we open it. We create space for them to earn, learn, and have fun while developing real skills in the process.

It’s not just about throwing great events. It’s about using those events as a vehicle for growth, exposure, and access. That’s where the long-term value really comes from.

This Youth Month, what message would you share with other business leaders about investing in and working with the next generation?

Empathy above all. The world puts a lot of pressure and criticism on young people, but the truth is, it’s incredibly hard to be young right now. Even as a millennial, I find it challenging. We’re all just trying.

My message is simple: stop seeing young people as a risk, and start seeing them as a resource. The energy, the ideas, the fresh perspective, it’s all there. But too often, it gets overlooked because it doesn’t show up in the ways we’re used to. Yes, it can be tiring to adapt your management style or rethink traditional ways of working. But that’s the job.

I’ve always believed in putting people in positions where they can succeed. That means being an active coach: paying attention, understanding what drives each person, and figuring out how to get the best out of them. If you’re leading a team, especially a young one, that kind of attention is an investment worth making.

What is one thing you would tell 21-year-old Thithi now that you are older and wiser?

Keep putting your hand up. Try things, stay curious, and never take for granted the honour and privilege of learning. Every opportunity to grow (even the uncomfortable ones) will shape you in ways you can’t yet imagine.