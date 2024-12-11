Hyundai’s premium brand Genesis is going endurance racing

Genesis is going endurance racing from 2026. This news was announced in Dubai earlier today. If you don’t already know, Genesis is the premium arm of automaker Hyundai.

It is the Lexus to Hyundai’s Toyota. The Korean company has been competing in the rough and tumble world of WRC where it just clinched the driver’s title.

Genesis joining the WEC field adds to the already incredible line-up of automakers that currently compete in endurance racing. This list now includes Alpine, Aston Martin, Cadillac, Peugeot, Porsche and Toyota in the top-flight class.

Andre Lotterer and Pipo Derani are the first drivers named for the new Genesis LMDh program. Reigning WEC champion Lotterer and four-time Sebring 12-Hour winner Derani were named at the official event.

The pair will be driving the Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar, a newly designed racer that will be run in conjunction with endurance racing specialists Oreca and Idec Sport. There has been no mention of the new car’s powertrain yet.

