2025 SA Car of the Year: All the winners announced

The BMW X3 has been crowned the 2025 South African Car of the Year, marking a successive victory for the German manufacturer, with the G70 generation 7 Series winning the 2024 title.

New BMW X3

BMW holds the record for being the manufacturer with the most SA Car of the Year titles, with honours dating back to 1988 when the 735i won the competition. This is the first time the X3 nameplate has been awarded the title.

Locally produced at the company's Rosslyn, Tshwane facility, the latest X3 is a beacon of the local industry's capabilities and exceptional manufacturing standards.

The German sport-utility vehicle edged ahead in the scoring thanks to its high refinement levels, innovative design, high level of digitisation and relative value for money.

Second place

As the Fronx did in 2024, Suzuki managed a commendable effort with a respectable second-place ranking for their B-segment Swift.

The latest hatchback is the fourth generation of the lineage to be sold in the South African market and has upped the ante considerably over its predecessor, particularly in the aspect of occupant safety, where six airbags are standard across the range.

Third place

Completing the podium is the G90 BMW M5. The adaptation of hybrid technology has given this performance saloon a fresh dimension and increased relevance in the era of electrification.

Jurors were wowed by the vivid acceleration, sumptuous cabin execution and dual-personality afforded by the powertrain, which enables zero-emissions driving, complementing the utility of its twin-turbocharged V8 motor.

The M5 was also deemed the top pick in the special Jurors' Choice award.

Six main category winners

In addition to the Top three overall victors, SA Car of the Year incorporates six main categories: Budget, Family, Premium, Executive, Adventure Utility and Performance.

The BMW X3, Suzuki Swift and BMW M5 are the top finishers in their respective categories: Premium, Budget and Performance.

In the Family category, it was the Volkswagen Tiguan that received the highest overall score.

The third-generation German model marks a significant evolution over its forebear, with modern styling, a cleverly packaged cabin and the availability of amenities not usually associated with the segment, such as massaging seats.

In the Executive class, it was yet another triumph for BMW, with the G60 5 Series making the best impression on the jury for its polished dynamics, luxurious interior appointments and superior value in relation to its direct competitor.

Japanese manufacturer Toyota secured a win in the Adventure Utility segment with its vaunted latest-generation Land Cruiser Prado. The J250 series proved to have charmed the jurors with its retro-themed design character, improved comfort versus its predecessor, effortless off-road ability and stout powertrain.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO took the crown as the 2025 Old Mutual Insure Car of the Year Motor Enthusiast “People’s Choice” Award winner – and it’s easy to see why.

Voted for by the public, this compact SUV ticked all the right boxes with its bold looks, feature-packed interior, great fuel efficiency, and unbeatable value for money.