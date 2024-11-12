Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Personal Assistant Gauteng
- Sales Executive Johannesburg
- Sales Executive Johannesburg
- Petrol Vehicle Technician Johannesburg
- Auto Electrician Johannesburg
- Certified Technician Somerset West
- Certified Level 3 or 4 JLR Technician Stellenbosch
- Dealership Sales Executive Stellenbosch
- Diesel Vehicle Technician Johannesburg
- Dealership General Sales Manager Cape Town
2025 SA Car of the Year: All the winners announced
BMW holds the record for being the manufacturer with the most SA Car of the Year titles, with honours dating back to 1988 when the 735i won the competition. This is the first time the X3 nameplate has been awarded the title.
Locally produced at the company's Rosslyn, Tshwane facility, the latest X3 is a beacon of the local industry's capabilities and exceptional manufacturing standards.
The German sport-utility vehicle edged ahead in the scoring thanks to its high refinement levels, innovative design, high level of digitisation and relative value for money.
Second place
As the Fronx did in 2024, Suzuki managed a commendable effort with a respectable second-place ranking for their B-segment Swift.
The latest hatchback is the fourth generation of the lineage to be sold in the South African market and has upped the ante considerably over its predecessor, particularly in the aspect of occupant safety, where six airbags are standard across the range.
Third place
Completing the podium is the G90 BMW M5. The adaptation of hybrid technology has given this performance saloon a fresh dimension and increased relevance in the era of electrification.
Jurors were wowed by the vivid acceleration, sumptuous cabin execution and dual-personality afforded by the powertrain, which enables zero-emissions driving, complementing the utility of its twin-turbocharged V8 motor.
The M5 was also deemed the top pick in the special Jurors' Choice award.
Six main category winners
In addition to the Top three overall victors, SA Car of the Year incorporates six main categories: Budget, Family, Premium, Executive, Adventure Utility and Performance.
The BMW X3, Suzuki Swift and BMW M5 are the top finishers in their respective categories: Premium, Budget and Performance.
In the Family category, it was the Volkswagen Tiguan that received the highest overall score.
The third-generation German model marks a significant evolution over its forebear, with modern styling, a cleverly packaged cabin and the availability of amenities not usually associated with the segment, such as massaging seats.
In the Executive class, it was yet another triumph for BMW, with the G60 5 Series making the best impression on the jury for its polished dynamics, luxurious interior appointments and superior value in relation to its direct competitor.
Japanese manufacturer Toyota secured a win in the Adventure Utility segment with its vaunted latest-generation Land Cruiser Prado. The J250 series proved to have charmed the jurors with its retro-themed design character, improved comfort versus its predecessor, effortless off-road ability and stout powertrain.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO took the crown as the 2025 Old Mutual Insure Car of the Year Motor Enthusiast “People’s Choice” Award winner – and it’s easy to see why.
Voted for by the public, this compact SUV ticked all the right boxes with its bold looks, feature-packed interior, great fuel efficiency, and unbeatable value for money.
Related
BMW grabs 40% share of SA's luxury car market in Q1 29 Apr 2025 #OrchidsandOnions: Burger King hides the message, BMW spells it out 22 Apr 2025 Are the glory days of German carmakers gone forever? 14 Mar 2025 Who’s winning the automotive brand battle? New report reveals SA’s marketing and PR leaders 7 Mar 2025 BMW Vision Driving Experience tests the future 24 Feb 2025 #BehindtheCampaign: AutoTrader Do It Big brand campaign scores big with consumers 23 Jan 2025