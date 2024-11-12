First drive: New Suzuki Swift set to strengthen brand in SA’s compact car market

The Swift has become an icon, not only for the Japanese-based automaker but also for the local car industry in general. Everywhere you go in South Africa a Swift will be around, the same way that a Volkswagen Polo Vivo is everywhere. The Swift also contributes significantly to the brand’s sales and continuously aids in putting Suzuki as a top-selling car brand in South Africa. A new Swift is now available, and Suzuki has cleverly added more finesse to a living icon.

The new Swift has now one less cylinder, but this does not equate to less power. In fact, the pulling power of the new Swift seems greater than the outgoing model, especially when going against gravity on an incline. Weighing between 908kg and 945kg depending on the model, the lightweight vehicle makes for fun driving despite the outputs of 60kW and 112Nm of torque from a l.2l engine. Mated to the engine is either a five-speed manual gearbox or a new CVT transmission.

Three-cylinders also mean better fuel efficiency. We drove around the Cape Winelands area in the Western Cape, where were able to drive fuel-consciously but also with a heavier foot and in higher revs. The new Swift fetched figures of between 4 and 5l per 100km with proper driving and between 5 and 6l per 100km when driving harder and in lower gears.

The new Swift is also refined in the driving department, with better handling, steering, and suspension noticeable on a first drive. The new Swift left a lasting impression on us when it came to driving, and it certainly feels to be winning in this contest compared to its competitors.

On the inside, the same aspects of what made the Swift great for its segment remain intact. Such as ample space for all occupants, a decent boot capacity, good build quality, and a number of features that make it an attractive buy for its price point. The inside is quite similar to the brand’s smaller SUV crossover, the Fronx. A new metre instrument cluster has been added to the Swift, combining refreshed analogue dials with either a colour or segment LCD display. The Swift’s redesigned front seats are upholstered in black fabric with an embossed centre panel design.

On the outside, the new Swift is designed with a sleeker look than the previous generation, but the overall body shape that has caught the attention of plenty of Saffers still remains. The new Swift has a redesigned headlight cluster, and a now oval-shaped grill with a piano black finish and a muscular new bumper.

Added to this is a sculpted tailgate with an integrated hatch spoiler and brake lamp; 3D LED tail light clusters and a new rear bumper.

The Swift now comes standard with six airbags (front, side and curtain); ABS brakes with EBD, Brake Assist Function, Electronic Stability Programme and rear Isofix anchors. In addition, all occupants now have access to three-point seatbelts (two front, three rear) with audible/visual reminders.

Different models

The fourth-generation Swift has different model grades. Riding on 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, the entry-level and manual-only Swift GL comes with with projector headlamps; digital air-conditioning controls, front and rear electric windows, electrically adjustable and folding side mirrors, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, an alarm with central locking and rear parking sensors.

The Swift GL+ comes with 15-inch alloy wheels and available with either a manual or CVT transmission, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system wired to four speakers. Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it’s also linked to a rearview camera as well as Suzuki’s Vehicle Alerts system with fuel consumption monitoring.

Sitting on 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the flagship Swift GLX can be paired to both available transmissions and the features include automatic LED projector headlamps with a guide-me-home function and L-shaped LED daytime running lights; LED front fog lamps, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, automatic climate control and a leather multifunction steering wheel (with paddle shifters on CVT variants). Further upgrades over the GL+ include a nine-inch touchscreen, a pair of front tweeters and automatic folding side mirrors.

Pricing

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL manual: R219,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ manual: R239,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ CVT: R259,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX manual: R264,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX CVT: R284,900

Pricing includes a two-year/30,000km service plan and a five-year/200,000km promotional warranty.