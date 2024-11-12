Automotive Safety
    Driving safety forward: Netstar’s 4-year commitment to transforming scholar transport

    By Mpho Muvhango, issued by Nielsen
    12 Nov 2024
    12 Nov 2024
    In 2020, the Road Safety Partnership South Africa launched the “Safe to School, Safe to Home” Scholar Transport Programme, aimed at enhancing the safety of school transport in the eThekwini region. This initiative, sponsored by Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd and supported by key partners including Netstar, was designed to address the alarming rates of road crashes involving school children. The programme focused on educating scholar transport drivers about road safety and compliance with regulations, ensuring that learners could travel safely to and from school.
    Driving safety forward: Netstar&#x2019;s 4-year commitment to transforming scholar transport

    Introduction of advanced telematics

    In 2021, Netstar, a leading car tracking and fleet intelligence company, contributed significantly to the programme by providing telematics units worth over R200,000 for scholar transport vehicles. This technology allowed for the monitoring of driver behaviour, including speeding, harsh acceleration, and braking. The initiative aimed to reduce accidents and injuries among school children while improving the overall quality of scholar transport. The programme reached an estimated 120 taxi drivers and 10,000 learners across the region. 

    Expansion and enhanced training

    Throughout 2022, the programme expanded its reach, continuing to train scholar transport drivers. The eThekwini Transport Authority collaborated with the Global Road Safety Partnership, Toyota South Africa, and Netstar to deliver comprehensive training that included fire-fighting techniques, vehicle maintenance, and Save a Life First Aid training tailored specifically for scholar transport drivers. The programme's impact was evident as the number of compliant drivers increased, contributing to safer journeys for young scholars. 

    A focus on monitoring and accountability

    In 2023, the programme entered its third phase, further emphasising accountability among scholar transport operators. The eThekwini Transport Authority implemented rigorous monitoring of driver behaviour through advanced tracking technology. Drivers were scored based on transgressions detected during their trips, fostering a culture of safety and responsibility among transport operators. This initiative was crucial in ensuring that drivers adhered to safety standards, setting a positive example for the scholar transport sector. 

    Now: Celebrating excellence with Jerusha Gopal

    The culmination of these efforts was highlighted in October 2024 during Transport Month, where Jerusha Gopal, a dedicated scholar transport operator, was awarded a new Toyota Quantum for her outstanding commitment to safety. Gopal was recognised for recording zero transgressions while transporting pupils, demonstrating the programme’s effectiveness in promoting safe driving practices. At the awards ceremony held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, Gopal expressed her gratitude, stating: “This is a dream come true. I pledge to continue providing safe and reliable transportation for pupils in my new and extra comfortable vehicle.” 

    ​Group managing director at Netstar, Grant Fraser, remarked on the programme’s impact: “The Safe to School, Safe to Home initiative is a reflection of our commitment to using technology to enhance safety for our children. By working together with dedicated drivers like Jerusha, we’re making significant strides toward creating safer environments for our future generations.” 

    ​Through partnerships with the eThekwini Transport Authority, Toyota South Africa, and other stakeholders, Netstar remains dedicated to fostering safer roads and secure transport for young scholars. Our ongoing commitment to technology and education is essential in building a safer future for the next generation. 

    Discover more about how Netstars vehicle tracking solutions are enhancing safety for scholar transport: https://www.netstar.co.za.

    About Mpho Muvhango

    Mpho Muvhango is PR and comms specialist at Altron.
    Nielsen
    Connecting you to audiences, growth and new opportunities.
