    Empowering digital futures: Netstar donates R500k to Redtank ICT Academy

    Redtank ICT Academy NPC, a non-profit organisation that provides practical ICT skills training to previously disadvantaged communities, has received a R500k boost courtesy of Netstar.
    15 May 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Redtank was established in response to South Africa’s delayed engagement with the 4IR, which left many behind amid the rapid technological shifts across industries.

    "Redtank ICT Academy is doing remarkable work to upskill youth, women, and persons living with disabilities, groups that have historically been excluded from the tech sector," said Netstar in the announcement. "Their hands-on training helps individuals acquire the digital knowledge needed to secure employment, contribute to economic growth and participate meaningfully in a digital society."

    Empowerment through partnership

    "Netstar believes in activating innovation to help uplift communities,” says Jeandre Koen, managing director, Netstar South Africa. “This donation to Redtank reflects our commitment to building a future where every South African has the tools and skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.”

    The 500k donation from Netstar will go towards expanding Redtank’s skills development initiatives, helping to create more technology access points for those in need and to drive long-term, sustainable impact.

    “We are proud to play a role in supporting South Africa’s digital future and in partnering with organisations that are building pathways to inclusion, says Sydney Mokhethi, CEO of Red Tank Academy. “Netstar is one such organisation - passionate, impactful and driven by purpose.”

