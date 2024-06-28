Netstar marks 30th anniversary with bold brand refresh

To celebrate three decades in the telematics and vehicle tracking industry, Netstar has revealed a brand refresh to mark the anniversary.

Netstarr is celebrating 30 years with a brand refresh. Source: Supplied.

Minimalist

Netstar believes that its new brand identity blends fresh, modern aesthetics with minimalist design, encapsulating the company’s AI enabled vision for the future.

"Central to the rebranding is Netstar’s new tagline, ‘Simpler, safer and smarter’. Three words that mean so much to us across the Altron Group,” explained Marisa Jansen van Vuuren, group executive: Marketing for the Altron Group, “Netstar has been making South African roads safer through simpler, smarter solutions since 1994, and we plan to do that for the next 30 years and beyond.

The new messaging resonates deeply with the company’s mission to protect not just vehicles but the priceless memories and peace of mind they represent for their customers. Whether safeguarding a family’s treasured moments or leveraging big data to protect endangered species, Netstar is committed to delivering more than just tracking and fleet services—they offer security and assurance in every aspect of their work.”

The refreshed brand identity for Netstar features a logo design that is adaptable yet instantly recognisable, ensuring consistency across all media.

The colour palette includes a cool set of blue-infused colours symbolising trust, security, and efficiency, complemented by secondary hues for design flexibility. The Ubuntu font has been selected for its modern and accessible nature, ensuring consistency and scalability across various platforms.

Additionally, the Omnipin, integrates the concept of location and omni-channel technology, reinforcing Netstar’s innovative edge. The visual expression of South African heritage reflected throughout the brand’s imagery and design elements, capturing the essence and diversity of the communities they serve.

Proudly SA

Netstar’s photography and imagery focus on real-life scenarios and proudly South African landscapes, capturing the essence of the communities they serve. Vibrant, bold, and authentic images highlight the diversity and optimism inherent in the brand’s ethos.

Grant Fraser, Netstar’s group managing director shared, “We are excited to introduce our refreshed brand identity to the South African market. This initiative reflects our commitment to transforming today into a simpler, safer and smarter tomorrow. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we look forward to strengthening our connection with our customers and stakeholders, continuing to offer them a brand experience that is both modern and trustworthy.”

The brand refresh will be rolled out across all touchpoints, including Netstar’s digital platforms, marketing collateral, and customer communications through the months of June and July.