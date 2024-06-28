Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Motherland OMNiKantarProvantageRed & YellowOgilvy South AfricaSpark MediaHappy FridayPrimedia BroadcastingHuman8DMASAVarsity VibeAlgoa FMOrnicoArora OnlinePublicis Groupe AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Branding News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Netstar marks 30th anniversary with bold brand refresh

    28 Jun 2024
    28 Jun 2024
    To celebrate three decades in the telematics and vehicle tracking industry, Netstar has revealed a brand refresh to mark the anniversary.
    Netstarr is celebrating 30 years with a brand refresh. Source: Supplied.
    Netstarr is celebrating 30 years with a brand refresh. Source: Supplied.

    Minimalist

    Netstar believes that its new brand identity blends fresh, modern aesthetics with minimalist design, encapsulating the company’s AI enabled vision for the future.

    "Central to the rebranding is Netstar’s new tagline, ‘Simpler, safer and smarter’. Three words that mean so much to us across the Altron Group,” explained Marisa Jansen van Vuuren, group executive: Marketing for the Altron Group, “Netstar has been making South African roads safer through simpler, smarter solutions since 1994, and we plan to do that for the next 30 years and beyond.

    The new messaging resonates deeply with the company’s mission to protect not just vehicles but the priceless memories and peace of mind they represent for their customers. Whether safeguarding a family’s treasured moments or leveraging big data to protect endangered species, Netstar is committed to delivering more than just tracking and fleet services—they offer security and assurance in every aspect of their work.”

    The refreshed brand identity for Netstar features a logo design that is adaptable yet instantly recognisable, ensuring consistency across all media.

    More car buyers in SA opt for balloon payments as inflation bites
    More car buyers in SA opt for balloon payments as inflation bites

    3 days

    The colour palette includes a cool set of blue-infused colours symbolising trust, security, and efficiency, complemented by secondary hues for design flexibility. The Ubuntu font has been selected for its modern and accessible nature, ensuring consistency and scalability across various platforms.

    Additionally, the Omnipin, integrates the concept of location and omni-channel technology, reinforcing Netstar’s innovative edge. The visual expression of South African heritage reflected throughout the brand’s imagery and design elements, capturing the essence and diversity of the communities they serve.

    Proudly SA

    Netstar’s photography and imagery focus on real-life scenarios and proudly South African landscapes, capturing the essence of the communities they serve. Vibrant, bold, and authentic images highlight the diversity and optimism inherent in the brand’s ethos.

    Grant Fraser, Netstar’s group managing director shared, “We are excited to introduce our refreshed brand identity to the South African market. This initiative reflects our commitment to transforming today into a simpler, safer and smarter tomorrow. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we look forward to strengthening our connection with our customers and stakeholders, continuing to offer them a brand experience that is both modern and trustworthy.”

    The brand refresh will be rolled out across all touchpoints, including Netstar’s digital platforms, marketing collateral, and customer communications through the months of June and July.

    Read more: brand, Blue, Netstar
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    2024 Luxury Brand Finance Rankings: Porsche leads with 17% value surge; sustainability trends rise
    2 days
    Robot Boii is the face of the new campaign. Source: Supplied.
    Pin Pop launches new flavour with #PopaWithPinPop campaign starring Robot Boii
    3 days
    Sbu Sitole takes us through Day two of Cannes Lions. Source: The Odd Number.
    #Cannes2024: Creative Circle at Cannes - a glimpse into the future
     19 Jun 2024
    Source: © Contagious Vodacom and VML are parting ways. In 2022 the Anti-Hijack Ads campaign by VML for the brand was awarded Bronze Lions in Mobile and Creative Data and a Silver Lion in Media
    VML South Africa and Vodacom to part ways as contract completion nears
    10 Jun 2024
    Mattel is known for brands such as Barbie and Barney. Source: Mattel.
    #Cannes2024: Mattel's Ynon Kreiz to be named Entertainment Person of the Year
    10 Jun 2024
    Tyla stars in a Gap commercial.
    5 key moments that are solidifying Tyla's brand
     9 May 2024
    Source: A new campaign by Coca-Cola promotes unauthorised street paintings of its iconic logo
    Every Coca-Cola is welcome promotes unauthorised street paintings of the brand's iconic logo
    12 Apr 2024
    Francois Viviers is group head of marketing and communications. Source: Supplied.
    Capitec Bank's journey to becoming one of the world's strongest banking brands
     4 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz