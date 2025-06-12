New smart skills centre to digitally empower Fraserburg communities

The Fraserburg Smart Skills Centre officially opened on 6 June 2025, bringing accessible, future-focused skills development to rural and underprivileged communities.

The centre was developed by the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (Chieta) in partnership with the Karoo Hoogland Municipality, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in January 2025. This initiative seeks to close the digital divide and equip residents for opportunities in the digital and green economies.

Future-ready facility in the heart of the Karoo

The seventh of its kind in South Africa, the Fraserburg Smart Skills Centre is now fully operational - offering accredited digital literacy programmes, career development tools, and foundational training in key areas such as green hydrogen, coding, and online entrepreneurship. With free access to high-speed internet, digital devices, and curated learning content, the centre aims to empower youth, unemployed residents, and small businesses in Fraserburg, Williston, and Sutherland.

“[This] launch signals hope and opportunity,” said Chieta CEO, Yershen Pillay. “This centre is not just a building, it’s a springboard for skills transformation and economic renewal in one of the country’s most underserved regions.”

Sustainable growth through local partnerships

The long-term success of the Fraserburg centre will depend on strong collaboration with municipal leaders, community organisations, and local employers. Stakeholders are encouraged to co-develop programmes that address the region’s specific economic needs. Chieta says it will continue to support these initiatives through discretionary funding aligned with its strategic objectives.