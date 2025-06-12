Education Skills Training
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

ImpaqOxford University PressSappiCoronationNorth-West University (NWU)Tutor DoctorFalse Bay CollegeEnterprises University of PretoriaMultiChoiceAfdaUniversity of PretoriaEduvosCambriLearnEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    New smart skills centre to digitally empower Fraserburg communities

    The Fraserburg Smart Skills Centre officially opened on 6 June 2025, bringing accessible, future-focused skills development to rural and underprivileged communities.
    12 Jun 2025
    12 Jun 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: @CHIETA_SETA on X

    The centre was developed by the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (Chieta) in partnership with the Karoo Hoogland Municipality, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in January 2025. This initiative seeks to close the digital divide and equip residents for opportunities in the digital and green economies.

    Future-ready facility in the heart of the Karoo

    The seventh of its kind in South Africa, the Fraserburg Smart Skills Centre is now fully operational - offering accredited digital literacy programmes, career development tools, and foundational training in key areas such as green hydrogen, coding, and online entrepreneurship. With free access to high-speed internet, digital devices, and curated learning content, the centre aims to empower youth, unemployed residents, and small businesses in Fraserburg, Williston, and Sutherland.

    “[This] launch signals hope and opportunity,” said Chieta CEO, Yershen Pillay. “This centre is not just a building, it’s a springboard for skills transformation and economic renewal in one of the country’s most underserved regions.”

    Sustainable growth through local partnerships

    The long-term success of the Fraserburg centre will depend on strong collaboration with municipal leaders, community organisations, and local employers. Stakeholders are encouraged to co-develop programmes that address the region’s specific economic needs. Chieta says it will continue to support these initiatives through discretionary funding aligned with its strategic objectives.

    Read more: CHIETA, Yershen Pillay, digital skills development, digital skills training and development, digital skills centre
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz