Partnership provides new robotics and coding facilities to Phalaborwa high school
This initiative forms part of a broader socioeconomic development commitment by both organisations to uplift the local community through education-focused corporate social investment.
As part of the agreement, LHM has committed over R500,000 to support the school’s drive to modernise its curriculum and equip learners with critical skills for the digital economy.
The project includes the establishment of two computer laboratories, installation of 20 new and 12 upgraded desktop computers, a 3D printer, and a central server, as well as the provision of a licensing package, textbooks for Grade 8 and 9 learners, and training for four teachers. The new classrooms were completed and fully operational in time for the first school term in 2025.
“Frans du Toit High School needed support to stay relevant in a fast-evolving academic environment,” said David Sullivan, divisional CEO at LHM. “By investing in this initiative, we’re helping build a future pipeline of digitally literate talent.”
School principal, Johann Janse van Rensburg noted the importance of the intervention: “We recognised the need to align with future education trends and the Department of Primary Education’s development goals. This project enables us to do just that.”
