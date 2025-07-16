Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

University of PretoriaSappiMANGO-OMCNorth-West University (NWU)AfdaEDGE EducationCambriLearnBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Partnership provides new robotics and coding facilities to Phalaborwa high school

    Frans du Toit High School has received a fully equipped robotics and coding classroom, thanks to a partnership between Palabora Mining Company (PMC) and LH Marthinusen (LHM), which aims to boost digital skills education and development in Phalaborwa.
    16 Jul 2025
    16 Jul 2025
    Supplied image
    Supplied image

    This initiative forms part of a broader socioeconomic development commitment by both organisations to uplift the local community through education-focused corporate social investment.

    As part of the agreement, LHM has committed over R500,000 to support the school’s drive to modernise its curriculum and equip learners with critical skills for the digital economy.

    The project includes the establishment of two computer laboratories, installation of 20 new and 12 upgraded desktop computers, a 3D printer, and a central server, as well as the provision of a licensing package, textbooks for Grade 8 and 9 learners, and training for four teachers. The new classrooms were completed and fully operational in time for the first school term in 2025.

    “Frans du Toit High School needed support to stay relevant in a fast-evolving academic environment,” said David Sullivan, divisional CEO at LHM. “By investing in this initiative, we’re helping build a future pipeline of digitally literate talent.”

    School principal, Johann Janse van Rensburg noted the importance of the intervention: “We recognised the need to align with future education trends and the Department of Primary Education’s development goals. This project enables us to do just that.”

    Read more: robotics, Palabora Mining Company, digital skills development, robotics education, Coding and Robotics Curriculum, coding and robotics
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz