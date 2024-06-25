Education in the spotlight at Singularity South Africa Summit 2024

Following the recent groundbreaking announcement by the South African Department of Basic Education that coding and robotics will be incorporated as school subjects for grades R – 9 from next year, Singularity South Africa is weighing in on the conversation regarding the accelerating evolution of education on the continent, with new speakers added to address this topic specifically at it upcoming summit. Both adult and youth education will have a dedicated focus at the summit that will take place on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 October 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, in collaboration with Old Mutual. Over 1,500 delegates are expected to attend.

Taddy Blecher, founder and CEO of the Maharishi Invincibility Institute, the remarkable non-profit private education provider servicing under-privileged youth which has trained over 21,000 graduates trained in scarce skills already, with a 90% employment placement rate, will speak on the future of education, and the role that education plays in economic growth.

Taddy Blatcher Rajesh Pasungili

Renowned trailblazer in robotics, the CEO of Resolute Education, that helps prepare schools for the education needs of the future through robotics curriculums, Rajesh Pasungili will run a robotics workshop for summit delegates, showcasing the latest approaches in this swiftly evolving field.

The founder of Beenova AI, best-selling author and advisors to global education institutions, Jos Dirkx will address the growing convergence of education and AI, with a focus on how education will evolve through the help of AI tutors, adaptive learning and automated feedback.

Jos Dirkx Vivian Lan

Vivian Lan, who co-founded Uma School, a Montessori institution of conscious based education, pioneering a new paradigm, will also take to the stage. Her talk will echo the philosophy that, education should serve as a life tool, empowering individuals to discover their purpose, nurture a desire to be their best selves, achieve self-realisation, and consequently, expand their capacity while uncovering inner happiness and vital force.

These insightful speakers add to already announced heavyweights including Professor of machine learning and robotics Benjamin Rosman and data wizard Dr Mark Nasila who harnesses AI to enhance banking security and customer insights, who will address the African Artificial (AI) renaissance.

Now approaching its sixth year, and known for delivering an unrivalled corporate education experience, the 2024 Singularity Summit, will be the first on the continent to host a dedicated metaverse track enabling participants who would like to join remotely to enjoy a completely immersive experience, via the Africarare metaverse. To ensure that learners across Africa have the opportunity to benefit from this summit and the learnings shared by the stellar lineup of speakers, Singularity will be making a selection of bursary tickets available for learners to attend the Metaverse summit at no cost. Learners must go to the website (tickets section) to apply.

“At a time where our approach to education has the potential to ignite the continent’s future trajectory, we embrace the opportunity to bring the world’s greatest thought leaders in this area to our stage, so that delegates attending the Singularity Summit can benefit from their unique insights,” said Mic Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

Pictured: Mic Mann

“Part of our commitment to help empower Africa's business leaders with the knowledge and tools needed to shape an abundant future is helping them navigate the future of education, both for adults and children, and we are delighted to have secured such outstanding speakers,” added Shayne Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

The plans regarding ancillary events, networking opportunities, and the final programme for the SingularityU South Africa Summit will be announced in the coming months. To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to learn more, visit https:// singularityusouthafricasummit. org/.

Ticket prices:

R 16,500 in-person, R4,000 metaverse per person book before midnight on 15 August and save 22%. (Next tier applies thereafter, standard tickets R18,500 per person).

