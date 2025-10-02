7 talks you don’t want to miss at the Singularity South Africa Summit 2025

The Singularity South Africa Summit 2025 returns to the Sandton Convention Centre on 22 and 23 October, as Africa’s top tech and innovation summit presented in collaboration with Old Mutual and metaverse partner UBU. With more than 46 global and local thought leaders across two days, the programme is jam packed with insights and inspiration, together with an immersive exhibition and unlimited networking opportunities.

One of the world’s most sought-after speakers, David Roberts, will set the tone for the summit with his much-anticipated opening and closing addresses. From disruption and leadership to the human quest to end suffering, Roberts will frame the urgency of exponential change and set the tone for two days of transformation.

For the future change makers attending the summit this year, here are seven keynotes you don’t want to miss:

Shaping the future of work with AI

Anita Schjøll Abildgaard, co-founder and CEO of Iris.ai, will tackle the question on every leader’s mind: what does an AI-first workplace really look like? Drawing on her global experience as an ethical AI pioneer, Anita will reveal how aligning culture, skills and strategy with advanced AI systems creates productivity and resilience while keeping responsibility at the centre.

Maureen Costello, Google Cloud vice president for the UK, Ireland and sub-Saharan Africa, will also delve into the future of AI at work. Her talk entitled “The future is faster than you think, why your business needs to bet on AI now” will share a visionary look at how these foundational technologies are not just theoretical concepts, but practical tools that are reshaping industries and creating new opportunities, right now.

Technology, intention and human potential

Peter Xing, data and AI specialist at Microsoft and co-founder of Transhumanism Australia, will confront the big question of preparing for superintelligence. His session, Post-AGI Planning, offers a roadmap for how society can navigate the rise of artificial general intelligence while safeguarding ethical progress.

Dr Jeff Karp, biomedical engineer, entrepreneur and author, will explore the power of intention. Known for turning complex science into everyday tools, Karp will demonstrate how focusing intention can drive attention, creativity and purposeful action. He will also join Singularity co-CEO Shayne Mann in a discussion on the future of invention and human performance and his process on how to solve the impossible and invent new products that help humanity thrive.

Culture, creativity and the human edge

Futurist and bestselling author John Sanei will challenge delegates to look beyond the digital noise in his keynote, The IRL (in real life) Imperative. He argues that in our era, while machines accelerate societal progress, real life experiences and qualities are where the true value in life lies.

South African poet and performer Lebo Mashile brings cultural depth to the stage with an exploration of souls versus machines. As summit host, her artistry will thread through the programme, adding a distinctly local voice to a global conversation.

Finally, sleep specialist Dr Michael Breus will ensure delegates leave with longevity insights they can apply immediately. His talk “How to be better in bed” is a light-hearted yet science-driven exploration of how sleep cycles shape productivity, creativity and even personal relationships.

This is just a taste of what you can expect. There are so many incredible thought leaders who will stretch your mind and prepare you for the future so that together we can lead this wave of technological transformation and help future-proof Africa.

“The Singularity Summit is about more than innovation; it’s about shaping the future we believe in. Real transformation doesn’t come from hype, but from meaningful action. When you lead with purpose and put people at the heart of technology, you build a legacy that lasts. This has been Old Mutual’s legacy for 180 years, showing up, especially in uncertain times. The Summit is part of our commitment to investing in a future where performance, purpose, and people move together,” shared Celiwe Ross, Group chief human capital and corporate affairs officer, Old Mutual.

“With some of the world’s top speakers on the stage, the summit helps leaders upgrade their mindset, skillset and network so they can apply this in their organisations and businesses right away. We are honoured and grateful to bring cutting edge thinking to the continent at a time when South Africa needs strong leadership and direction” said Mic Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa.

“Additional to the exponential learning, a significant additional benefit is the return on investment generated by spending time with the in room-leaders from top organisations and bold startups colliding, forming partnerships, and turning ideas into action.” added Shayne Mann.

How to attend

Delegates attending the summit will gain access to two days of keynotes, workshops, networking and live robotics demonstrations, along with entry to UBU’s metaverse platform and a digital certificate of completion. With a global community dedicated to solving humanity’s grand challenges, the Singularity South Africa Summit equips leaders to thrive in a world of accelerating change. Delegates will leave with the tools, connections and perspective to drive impact in their industries and communities.

