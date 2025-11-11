Big ideas, bold minds and real connections define Singularity Summit 2025

Delegates at the Singularity South Africa Summit 2025 described their experience as “exceptionally well-organised and insightful from start to finish.” Rayno van Vuuren reflected: “It was inspiring to see how rapidly AI and exponential technologies are shaping our future. The speakers were world-class, each offering unique perspectives on innovation and human potential.”

From the live demo of the humanoid robot Maximus and its canine colleagues Murphy and Mavis to intimate breakout discussions on ethics and emotional intelligence, the programme offered an engaging mix of human and technological insight. Keynotes and panels wrapped up with practical takeaways, such as the five-step sleep plan offered by Dr Michael Breus, and real-life robotics cases presented by Aaron Frank and Hongqi Guo.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Angela Yeung said what stood out most was that “the summit wasn’t only about machines, it was about mindset. Just like climbing Everest, the future belongs to those who master both inner intelligence and technological capability. Singularity reminded us that innovation without humanity is incomplete.”

Dr Tiffany Vora, one of the featured speakers, shared: “I was particularly inspired by stories of action, innovation and hope from Africa. Yes, this continent is facing important challenges, but it also has a deep wellspring of creativity, energy and passion for change.”

Celiwe Ross, group chief human capital and corporate affairs officer, Old Mutual, summed up a key theme in her keynote: “Technology can drive growth and efficiency, but only humanity can ensure it uplifts rather than divides. Courage, ingenuity, and empathy are the new cornerstones of effective leadership. True transformation begins with understanding and connection – the ability to see people as they are and then create systems which reflect their realities.”

The event, hosted in collaboration with Old Mutual and metaverse partner UBU, drew over 1,100 participants to the Sandton Convention Centre, with more than 1,000 additional attendees joining online.

The summit covered several standout themes:

Navigating unstable times: David Roberts’ opening keynote kicked off the event with a compelling examination of national disruption, global supply-chain fragility and Africa’s growth potential.

Human-centred leadership: Celiwe Ross of Old Mutual emphasised the blend of empathy and technology in leadership, urging a shift from product sales to purpose-led relationships.

Cognitive computing futures: Aaron Frank mapped the shift from logic-only AI systems to context-driven cognitive models that work alongside people.

AI as a partner, not just a tool: Cathy Hackl invited the audience to rethink machines as collaborators, not just instruments. Her discussion about intimacy and the use of avatars, AI companions and emotional interfaces, was paired with rigorous debate about ethics and design responsibility.

Evolutionary algorithms in action: Ashley Anthony demonstrated how algorithms are now improving themselves and how that capability is being applied in under-resourced South African schools.

Africa’s AI advantage: Maureen Costello of Google Cloud outlined the $1bn continental investment in cloud infrastructure and the chance for Africa to leapfrog legacy systems.

Preparing for AGI: Peter Xing challenged delegates to plan for AGI futures, not as a horizon goal but as a present condition requiring ethical, distributed capacity.

Inside the robotics lab: Aaron Frank and Hongqi Guo presented live robotics demonstrations and urban-design concepts, showing technology making immediate physical difference.

Adaptability and emotional fitness at work: Futurist John Sanei made a compelling case for emotional intelligence and adaptability as the next frontier of professional capability, beyond IQ and tech skills.

Innovations for social good: Young inventor Bohlale Mphahlele presented her wearable alerting device for gender-based violence, bringing the event’s tech-forward conversations back to everyday human welfare.

Mic Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa, said: “Each year we’re inspired by how our community continues to grow and evolve. The energy, curiosity and collaboration we saw at this year’s summit reaffirm our belief that Africa has the talent and drive to shape a thriving, human-centred future.”

“We’re already looking ahead to next year’s gathering on 21 and 22 October 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre. The conversations that began here are just the start - next year we’ll build on them with even greater momentum and purpose,” added Shayne Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa.

Looking ahead, the summit concluded with a clear call to turn insight into action and announced that the 2026 event will take place on Wednesday, 21 and Thursday 22 October at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Delegates left with new horizons, refreshed purpose and early plans to return next year.

For regular updates, follow Singularity South Africa on social media @singularityusouthafrica. To join the Singularity community of changemakers, or to learn more, visit https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/.



