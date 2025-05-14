ESG Food, Water & Energy Security
    Urgent appeal: Help feed the homeless in Johannesburg's inner city

    Issued by The Noise Factory
    14 May 2025
    14 May 2025
    Mould Empower Serve (MES) sounds the alarm as food supplies dwindle to just one week’s worth of meals – Your donation can make a difference!
    click to enlarge

    Mould Empower Serve (MES) an NPO that has been serving the vulnerable in Hillbrow and other inner cities in the country for the last 39 years, appeals for food and monetary donations as their food supply has run low, with only food for a week left in their pantry.

    MES has a vision to “Change the Heart of the city”, has been actively providing sustainable pathways out of pervasive poverty in the inner cities of Johannesburg, Cape Town, Gqerberha and Kempton Park in South Africa. Focusing on five core target groups being Preschoolers, Learners, School leaving youth, youth and adults at risk and Families at risk.

    In Hillbrow Johannesburg, the organisation is currently daily looking after 334 preschoolers from three months to six years, giving them two meals and two snacks, 853 leaners in their afterschool programmes from Gr 1 to Matric providing one meal and snack and have 411 youth and adults at risk that receive two meals a day. In addition, they serve 90 other youth and adults at risk through their street outreach. These meals are often the only meals that are eaten by the beneficiaries.

    “We are desperately in need of food donations. Food such as non-perishables being tin foods, staples being maize meal, rice, sugar, pasta and breakfast cereals. Fresh produce such as fresh fruit, vegetables and meat. We are also appealing for toiletries, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and body lotion. In addition, we would also welcome any cash donations. We need R20 per meal to feed one of our clients, so any amount helps”, says Luba Nyathi, national development and marketing manager.

    To assist the drop off points in Johannesburg are as follows, alternatively call the MES head office for collections.

    • MES IMPILO, 353 Main Street, Fairview, Jhb - 011 725 6572
    • MES Kempton Park , Number 6 Kempton Road - 011 024 4580
    • MES HEAD OFFICE, 16 Kaptjein Street, Hillbrow – 011 725 6531
    • Kempton Park Methodist Church, 57 van der Walt Street - 011 970 1111

    To donate money use the below banking details
    Name: Mould Empower Serve
    Bank: ABSA
    Account Number: 4057902724
    Bank code: 632005
    Reference “JHB Food Drive 2025”

    “All and any kind of support is welcome. At MES we believe that hope is possible and food is the most basic of human needs.” Concludes Nyathi

    For more information and for corporate and school donations call 011 725 6531. Visit us at www.mes.org.za

    About Mould Empower Serve (MES)

    MES is a Christian integrated social development organisation started in 1986 and registered in 1989 as a Section 21 with NPO number: 023 603. MES Vision is To Change the Heart of the City, with the goal to build thriving inner city communities with access to efficient pathways out of poverty and homelessness. MES focuses on five core target groups being; Preschoolers, Learners, School Leaving Youth, Youth and Adults at risk and Families at Risk.

    The Noise Factory
    The Noise Factory: A Johannesburg-based boutique PR agency crafting insightful, impactful, and culture-driven campaigns that amplify authentic brands across the SADC Region.
    Let's do Biz