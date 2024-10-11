Entrepreneurship SMEs
    ICT and financial SMEs: Pitch now for R3m with Old Mutual SMEgo!

    Issued by The Noise Factory
    11 Oct 2024
    11 Oct 2024
    Old Mutual SMEgo invites SMEs in the ICT and financial services sectors to pitch for R3m in funding.
    ICT and financial SMEs: Pitch now for R3m with Old Mutual SMEgo!

    Old Mutual SMEgo is thrilled to announce a Pitch-A-Thon offering R3m in funding. SMEs in the ICT and financial services sectors are invited to participate, provided they meet the following qualifying criteria:

    • 51% Black owned (as verified by valid B-BBEE certification)

    • Minimum turnover of R500,000 and a maximum turnover of R50m (annual financial statements or audited reports must be submitted to verify turnover)

    • Minimum six months trading history (with supporting documents to prove trading history such as bank statements and contracts)

    • Subscribed to the R299 Premium Plus Plan and actively using the platform

    Applications open on 9 October and close on 31 October 2024. To apply, visit http://www.smego.co.za.

    Only pre-vetted finalists who meet the criteria and submit all required supporting documents by the deadline will be eligible. These finalists will be invited to participate in the Pitch Battle, where 10 SMEs will each receive R300,000 in funding and an annual subscription to the SMEgo Premium Plus Plan. The dates and locations are as follows:

    Johannesburg: 8 November at Old Mutual, 107 Rivonia Rd, Sandton
    Cape Town: 15 November at Old Mutual Park, Jan Smuts Drive, Pinelands, Cape Town

    Our distinguished panel of judges are:

    • Talifhani Banks, CEO of Analytics and Spaza Eats

    • Tremayne Monaghan, chief venture officer at Next176

    • Buntu Majaja, CEO of Innovation Summit

    • Nobesuthu Ndlovu, director SME, Old Mutual Corporate

    • Ntombenhle Khathwane, founder and CEO of Afrobotanics

    For more information and detailed terms and conditions, visit www.smego.co.za.

    Old Mutual for SME is offered by Old Mutual Corporate Ventures, a company in the Old Mutual Group. Ts & Cs apply.

    The Noise Factory
    The Noise Factory: A Johannesburg-based boutique PR agency crafting insightful, impactful, and culture-driven campaigns that amplify authentic brands across the SADC Region.
