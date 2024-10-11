More Loeries
ICT and financial SMEs: Pitch now for R3m with Old Mutual SMEgo!
Old Mutual SMEgo is thrilled to announce a Pitch-A-Thon offering R3m in funding. SMEs in the ICT and financial services sectors are invited to participate, provided they meet the following qualifying criteria:
51% Black owned (as verified by valid B-BBEE certification)
Minimum turnover of R500,000 and a maximum turnover of R50m (annual financial statements or audited reports must be submitted to verify turnover)
Minimum six months trading history (with supporting documents to prove trading history such as bank statements and contracts)
Subscribed to the R299 Premium Plus Plan and actively using the platform
Applications open on 9 October and close on 31 October 2024. To apply, visit http://www.smego.co.za.
Only pre-vetted finalists who meet the criteria and submit all required supporting documents by the deadline will be eligible. These finalists will be invited to participate in the Pitch Battle, where 10 SMEs will each receive R300,000 in funding and an annual subscription to the SMEgo Premium Plus Plan. The dates and locations are as follows:
Johannesburg: 8 November at Old Mutual, 107 Rivonia Rd, Sandton
Cape Town: 15 November at Old Mutual Park, Jan Smuts Drive, Pinelands, Cape Town
Our distinguished panel of judges are:
Talifhani Banks, CEO of Analytics and Spaza Eats
Tremayne Monaghan, chief venture officer at Next176
Buntu Majaja, CEO of Innovation Summit
Nobesuthu Ndlovu, director SME, Old Mutual Corporate
Ntombenhle Khathwane, founder and CEO of Afrobotanics
For more information and detailed terms and conditions, visit www.smego.co.za.
Old Mutual for SME is offered by Old Mutual Corporate Ventures, a company in the Old Mutual Group. Ts & Cs apply.
