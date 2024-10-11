ICT and financial SMEs: Pitch now for R3m with Old Mutual SMEgo!

Old Mutual SMEgo invites SMEs in the ICT and financial services sectors to pitch for R3m in funding.

Old Mutual SMEgo is thrilled to announce a Pitch-A-Thon offering R3m in funding. SMEs in the ICT and financial services sectors are invited to participate, provided they meet the following qualifying criteria:

51% Black owned (as verified by valid B-BBEE certification)



Minimum turnover of R500,000 and a maximum turnover of R50m (annual financial statements or audited reports must be submitted to verify turnover)



Minimum six months trading history (with supporting documents to prove trading history such as bank statements and contracts)



Subscribed to the R299 Premium Plus Plan and actively using the platform

Applications open on 9 October and close on 31 October 2024. To apply, visit http://www.smego.co.za.

Only pre-vetted finalists who meet the criteria and submit all required supporting documents by the deadline will be eligible. These finalists will be invited to participate in the Pitch Battle, where 10 SMEs will each receive R300,000 in funding and an annual subscription to the SMEgo Premium Plus Plan. The dates and locations are as follows:

Johannesburg: 8 November at Old Mutual, 107 Rivonia Rd, Sandton

Cape Town: 15 November at Old Mutual Park, Jan Smuts Drive, Pinelands, Cape Town

Our distinguished panel of judges are:

Talifhani Banks, CEO of Analytics and Spaza Eats



Tremayne Monaghan, chief venture officer at Next176



Buntu Majaja, CEO of Innovation Summit



Nobesuthu Ndlovu, director SME, Old Mutual Corporate



Ntombenhle Khathwane, founder and CEO of Afrobotanics

For more information and detailed terms and conditions, visit www.smego.co.za.

