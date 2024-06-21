Subscribe & Follow
Trending
MES launches Restoring Dignity campaign for Mandela Month 2025
The campaign invites South Africans to actively participate in restoring dignity to the country’s most vulnerable communities.
Operating in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Gqeberha, and Kempton Park, MES is using Mandela month to tackle issues at the heart of urban poverty: food insecurity, homelessness, lack of sanitation, and barriers to education. MES currently provides over 532 safe beds nightly across the country at an average cost of R150 per bed
An estimated 60% of urban families face daily indignities caused by poverty, lack of access, and social exclusion. MES is addressing this through targeted interventions across five focus areas:
- Education and literacy: MES is calling for donations of books, uniforms, and stationery, as well as volunteers to offer reading mentorship, skills workshops, and career guidance.
- Food and nutrition: With one in five families going hungry daily, the campaign supports community kitchens, food sponsorships, and nutrition education.
- Shelter: With over 532 beds provided each night, MES continues to fight rising homelessness by offering temporary and long-term housing solutions.
- Sanitisation: Clean water and hygiene facilities are essential to dignity. Support is needed for hygiene kits, clean-up efforts, and maintenance of shelter bathrooms.
- Active citizenship: The campaign urges South Africans to go beyond donations – encouraging leadership, advocacy, and servant-led community engagement.
The Restoring Dignity campaign runs from 1 July to 2 August, with each week focusing on a different theme, from food security to active citizenship. Participants can, volunteer, donate at their nearest MES shelter or share their stories using the hashtag #MESMandelaMonth to inspire others.
Whether you donate a book, sponsor a meal, clean a street, or mentor a child, your effort contributes to restoring dignity – one act at a time.
Let’s make Mandela Month a movement. Join here https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/89ESaL83t5 and act today. For more information, visit www.mes.org.za.
- MES launches Restoring Dignity campaign for Mandela Month 202507 Jul 15:05
- Urgent appeal: Help feed the homeless in Johannesburg's inner city14 May 16:12
- Old Mutual SMEgo Pitchathon reveals top 10 winning SMEs14 Nov 12:54
- ICT and financial SMEs: Pitch now for R3m with Old Mutual SMEgo!11 Oct 13:00
- Hisense unveils official sponsorship of Real Madrid30 Aug 09:57
Related
Pick n Pay's fight against hunger in South Africa 15 Oct 2024 How business can help end homelessness 14 Oct 2024 Mandela Rhodes Foundation 2024 Äänit Prize winners announced 18 Sep 2024 #MandelaMonth: Liberty employees pack 220,528 meals 26 Jul 2024 Take up the #BucketsofNutrition Challenge this Mandela Month 5 Jul 2024 Mass potato donation provides staple for over 5 million meals countrywide 21 Jun 2024