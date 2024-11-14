Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Old Mutual SMEgo Pitchathon reveals top 10 winning SMEs
The top ten winners showcased exceptional vision, creativity, and a significant potential for impact, setting new standards for entrepreneurial achievement. Each winner has been awarded a R300,000 cash prize along with a 12-month subscription to the Premium Plus SMEgo Plan. The winning SME’s are:
- Nector Finance – Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal
- New Way Finance – Worcester, Western Cape
- Hartol InfoTech – Gqeberha, Eastern Cape
- Fluid Intellect Technology Consulting – Centurion, Gauteng
- Straxom – Witbank, Mpumalanga
- SoftTech Technology – Pretoria, Gauteng
- Mvuleni Funeral Services – Nelspruit, Mpumalanga
- Megawatt Financial Solutions – Makopane, Limpopo
- Tshimela Integrated Projects – Tshidmbini, Limpopo
- Maid4U – Centurion, Gauteng
“Each of these winners has distinguished themselves with their innovative business models and strategic approaches, excelling in a highly competitive field. Old Mutual SMEgo is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and small-to-medium enterprises by providing the tools, resources, and financial solutions needed for sustainable business growth. Through initiatives like the SMEgo Pitchathon, we are committed to fostering innovation and supporting the ambitious creators of our economy," commented Nobesuthu Ndlovu, director SME, Old Mutual Corporate. "As the winners advance, we anticipate witnessing their growth and impact, bolstered by their well-earned rewards and recognition."
For more on Old Mutual SMEgo, go to www.smego.co.za or on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram: @smego_sa.
- Old Mutual SMEgo Pitchathon reveals top 10 winning SMEs14 Nov 12:54
- ICT and financial SMEs: Pitch now for R3m with Old Mutual SMEgo!11 Oct 13:00
- Hisense unveils official sponsorship of Real Madrid30 Aug 09:57
- Old Mutual SMEgo: The role of business operations in the growth and expansion of SMEs02 Jul 14:25
- Old Mutual SMEgo: Empowering small and medium enterprises to achieve greatness06 Jun 14:46