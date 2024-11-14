Old Mutual SMEgo Pitchathon reveals top 10 winning SMEs

Old Mutual SMEgo is delighted to announce the winners of this year’s Pitchathon, which took place last Friday, 8 November. The event celebrated the entrepreneurial talent and innovative solutions emerging from the ICT and Financial Services Sector among small and medium enterprises.

The top ten winners showcased exceptional vision, creativity, and a significant potential for impact, setting new standards for entrepreneurial achievement. Each winner has been awarded a R300,000 cash prize along with a 12-month subscription to the Premium Plus SMEgo Plan. The winning SME’s are:

Nector Finance – Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal

New Way Finance – Worcester, Western Cape

Hartol InfoTech – Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

Fluid Intellect Technology Consulting – Centurion, Gauteng

Straxom – Witbank, Mpumalanga

SoftTech Technology – Pretoria, Gauteng

Mvuleni Funeral Services – Nelspruit, Mpumalanga

Megawatt Financial Solutions – Makopane, Limpopo

Tshimela Integrated Projects – Tshidmbini, Limpopo

Maid4U – Centurion, Gauteng



“Each of these winners has distinguished themselves with their innovative business models and strategic approaches, excelling in a highly competitive field. Old Mutual SMEgo is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and small-to-medium enterprises by providing the tools, resources, and financial solutions needed for sustainable business growth. Through initiatives like the SMEgo Pitchathon, we are committed to fostering innovation and supporting the ambitious creators of our economy," commented Nobesuthu Ndlovu, director SME, Old Mutual Corporate. "As the winners advance, we anticipate witnessing their growth and impact, bolstered by their well-earned rewards and recognition."

For more on Old Mutual SMEgo, go to www.smego.co.za or on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram: @smego_sa.



