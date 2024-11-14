Entrepreneurship SMEs
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

The Noise FactoryGordon Institute of Business ScienceASUSNSBC.AfricaThe Publicity WorkshopEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SMEs Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Old Mutual SMEgo Pitchathon reveals top 10 winning SMEs

    Issued by The Noise Factory
    14 Nov 2024
    14 Nov 2024
    Old Mutual SMEgo is delighted to announce the winners of this year’s Pitchathon, which took place last Friday, 8 November. The event celebrated the entrepreneurial talent and innovative solutions emerging from the ICT and Financial Services Sector among small and medium enterprises.
    Old Mutual SMEgo Pitchathon reveals top 10 winning SMEs

    The top ten winners showcased exceptional vision, creativity, and a significant potential for impact, setting new standards for entrepreneurial achievement. Each winner has been awarded a R300,000 cash prize along with a 12-month subscription to the Premium Plus SMEgo Plan. The winning SME’s are:

    1. Nector Finance – Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal
    2. New Way Finance – Worcester, Western Cape
    3. Hartol InfoTech – Gqeberha, Eastern Cape
    4. Fluid Intellect Technology Consulting – Centurion, Gauteng
    5. Straxom – Witbank, Mpumalanga
    6. SoftTech Technology – Pretoria, Gauteng
    7. Mvuleni Funeral Services – Nelspruit, Mpumalanga
    8. Megawatt Financial Solutions – Makopane, Limpopo
    9. Tshimela Integrated Projects – Tshidmbini, Limpopo
    10. Maid4U – Centurion, Gauteng

    “Each of these winners has distinguished themselves with their innovative business models and strategic approaches, excelling in a highly competitive field. Old Mutual SMEgo is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and small-to-medium enterprises by providing the tools, resources, and financial solutions needed for sustainable business growth. Through initiatives like the SMEgo Pitchathon, we are committed to fostering innovation and supporting the ambitious creators of our economy," commented Nobesuthu Ndlovu, director SME, Old Mutual Corporate. "As the winners advance, we anticipate witnessing their growth and impact, bolstered by their well-earned rewards and recognition."

    For more on Old Mutual SMEgo, go to www.smego.co.za or on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram: @smego_sa.

    Read more: Old Mutual, Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Noise Factory
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    The Noise Factory
    The Noise Factory: A Johannesburg-based boutique PR agency crafting insightful, impactful, and culture-driven campaigns that amplify authentic brands across the SADC Region.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz