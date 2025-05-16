Leadership change at helm of Old Mutual’s Life & Savings division

Old Mutual has appointed Prabashini Moodley as chief executive officer of its newly configured Life & Savings segment, effective 1 August 2025.

Source: Supplied. Prabashini Moodley, CEO of Old Mutual’s newly configured Life and Savings segment.

Moodley, currently managing director of Old Mutual Corporate, will report directly to Group CEO Jurie Strydom.

The Life & Savings segment brings together four key units: Personal Finance, Old Mutual Wealth Management, Old Mutual Corporate, and the Mass & Foundation Cluster, with the exception of banking services.

The managing directors of these divisions will now report to Moodley—a structure designed to elevate customer service and strengthen efficiencies across these core areas.

Moodley, an actuary by training, joined Old Mutual in 2002 and earned her Global Executive MBA from IESE Business School.

Her diverse tenure includes leadership across personal finance, investment operations, and the mass & foundation cluster—where she served as CFO for four years—and she also spent time establishing a customer-segment business at Skandia México.

This leadership reorganisation aligns with Old Mutual’s broader strategic aims. As part of the changes, Old Mutual Finance and Transaction Services will move under OM Bank CEO Clarence Nethengwe, setting the stage for the upcoming launch of OM Bank in South Africa.

Strydom praised Moodley’s appointment, stating he’s confident she “will bring the clarity, energy and accountability needed to lead her team and create value across these business units”.

This appointment signals Old Mutual’s commitment to a more nimble and customer-focused structure as the group scales for enhanced service delivery across its African footprint.