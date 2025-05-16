Finance Banking
    African Bank honoured with Ecosystem Catalyst Award at Global Entrepreneurship Congress

    African Bank has received the prestigious Ecosystem Catalyst Award at the 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) in Indianapolis, USA.
    9 Jul 2025
    9 Jul 2025
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Presented by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), the award recognises organisations that champion inclusive growth by nurturing local entrepreneurial ecosystems.

    The accolade highlights African Bank’s expanding role in supporting South Africa’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Through strategic partnerships, innovative financial products, and entrepreneurship development programmes, the bank has empowered countless business owners—particularly those in township and rural communities.

    Empowering inclusive growth

    Central to its success is African Bank’s MSME banking platform, which offers inclusive credit models and accessible digital tools. These initiatives have created new opportunities for underserved and underbanked entrepreneurs, enabling them to grow and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

    “This award is recognition of the journey we’ve taken to audaciously reimagine banking for real people,” says African Bank chief executive officer, Kennedy G. Bungane. “We believe that entrepreneurship is the engine of economic transformation. By enabling access, building partnerships and offering tools for growth, we are building a future where no one is left behind.”

    Held annually, the GEC is among the world’s largest gatherings of entrepreneurs, policymakers, and investors. African Bank’s award is a significant international endorsement of its mission to be a catalyst for sustainable economic change—one entrepreneur at a time.

