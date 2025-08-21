African Bank simplifies Smart ID access with new DHA partnership

In a bid to bring vital government services directly into communities, African Bank has teamed with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), to enable clients to apply for Smart ID cards at selected African Bank branches nationwide.

Source: Supplied.

The initiative will roll out in phases to more than 100 African Bank branches across the country, with the first pilot branch scheduled to launch by March 2026.

Sibongiseni Ngundze, CEO: Personal Banking at African Bank, says: “This partnership is about meeting people where they are, making essential services easier to access, and embedding them in the heart of our communities.

"Too often, our citizens face long travel distances, costs, and time away from work to manage important civic matters. By integrating these services into our national branch network, we are breaking down those barriers and helping people take care of their lives more simply and securely.”

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber added; “I am delighted to welcome African Bank as the latest bank to partner with Home Affairs to enable South Africans to apply for Smart ID cards and passports at various bank branches within walking distance of where they live, and later digital banking apps.

"I thank them for their bold commitment to bring 100 bank branches online in the next 12 months. This takes us yet another step closer achieving our vision to deliver home affairs at home."

Expanding nationwide access

The bank has committed to five branches immediately for this partnership, with more than 100 African Bank branches committing to this across the country over a period of 12 months.

As part of the secure application process, biometric fingerprint verification will be required, and applicants will initially collect their Smart ID card from the same branch where they applied.

Looking ahead, customers will also have the flexibility to request collection at a preferred branch or even delivery to their chosen address. To ensure transparency and peace of mind, applicants will receive SMS confirmations and updates at every step, from application through to collection.

“This is about dignity and inclusion. Everyone deserves easy, safe access to the documents that unlock opportunity, whether that’s applying for a job, opening a bank account, or travelling abroad," Schreiber said.