African Bank and Pace Car Rental drive customer value with Audacious Rewards partnership

African Bank and Pace Car Rental have partnered in a bold new collaboration that rewards South Africans for getting behind the wheel. The newly launched car hire benefit delivers unbeatable benefits – providing African Bank customers with up to 50% back in Audacious Rewards points when renting vehicles from Pace Car Rental.

This strategic partnership redefines customer loyalty in the mobility space by combining Pace Car Rental’s nationwide reach and exceptional service with African Bank’s internationally award-winning rewards programme. Whether you're planning a quick weekend escape or a long-term car rental, this programme gives you more reasons to rent – and be rewarded.

Key benefits at a glance:

The benefit applies on short-and-long term rentals across Pace Car Rental’s extensive fleet – from compact cars, bakkies to SUVs.

Leadership commentary

Grenville Salmon, CEO of Pace Car Rental, shared his enthusiasm:

“This is more than just a partnership – it’s a win for customers. We’re combining two brands that believe in value, flexibility and innovation. Whether you're a local tourist, business traveller or adventurer, you'll now get rewarded for choosing smart mobility with Pace and African Bank.”

Sibongiseni Ngundze CEO: Personal Banking, added:

“African Bank is proud to launch this exciting partnership with Pace Car Rental—a move that underscores our dedication to enriching our banking solutions and delivering real, lasting value to our customers”

Start earning today

The Audacious Rewards programme is open to all African Bank customers rewards points are immediately earned and can be tracked via the African Bank app.

To qualify, simply use your African Bank debit or credit card when booking at any Pace Car Rental location nationwide

For more information or to book a vehicle, click here.



