    Drive your business forward with Pace Car Rental’s bakkie, panel van and minibus rental fleet

    Issued by Pace Car Rental
    15 Jan 2025
    15 Jan 2025
    Kick off the new business year with confidence using Pace Car Rental’s cost-effective and versatile bakkie, panel van and minibus rental options. Empower your business with competitive rates and cutting-edge fleet management solutions available across South Africa.
    Drive your business forward with Pace Car Rental&#x2019;s bakkie, panel van and minibus rental fleet

    As businesses gear up for a successful year, Pace Car Rental stands ready to support corporate clients with its premium range of bakkies, panel vans, and minibuses. Offering competitive prices and advanced tracking with fleet management, Pace ensures your business operations run smoothly, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

    Pace Car Rental’s fleet solutions are tailored for a wide range of industries, from logistics and construction to event planning and small business deliveries. Each vehicle comes equipped with features designed to meet your specific business needs, including tracking systems and fleet management tools that monitor driver behaviour to ensure safety and accountability.

    Known as a leader in cash car rental and long term car rental, Pace Car Rental combines affordability with quality service. With branches across South Africa, including Gauteng, Cape Town, uMhlanga, East London and Gqeberha, clients can access a wide selection of vehicles to power their business operations.

    Drive your business forward with Pace Car Rental&#x2019;s bakkie, panel van and minibus rental fleet

    “Our commercial vehicle fleet is built for businesses looking to optimise their fleet operations while maintaining budget control,” says the Pace Car Rental team. “From long term rentals to advanced fleet management, we offer solutions that cater to businesses of all sizes.”

    Take the hassle out of managing your fleet and focus on growing your business. Visit Pace Car Rental today to book your vehicle and experience the difference a trusted business partner can make.

    Make this year the best one yet for your business – choose Pace Car Rental for reliable and efficient commercial vehicle solutions.

    Pace Car Rental
    Experts in short and long term car rentals, including cash options, with branches across Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.
