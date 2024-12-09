Drive your business forward with long-term bakkie rentals

Starting and growing a business is an exciting journey, but it can come with many challenges. Reliable transportation is essential for success. Whether delivering products, moving equipment, or running daily errands, a bakkie can be a game-changer.

Renting a bakkie with Pace Car Rental offers small business owners flexibility and cost savings. It eliminates the upfront expense of purchasing a vehicle, freeing up capital for other business needs. With Pace Car Rental, maintenance, super cover waivers, and licensing are included, reducing operational headaches and unexpected costs.

During quieter periods, you can easily dial down your fleet to save costs. Additionally, over shutdown periods like the festive season, we will temporarily switch off your bakkies on your premises, meaning you won't pay until you need them again.

At Pace Car Rental, we offer long term car and bakkie rental solutions designed specifically for entrepreneurs. Our packages also include real-time vehicle tracking, and driver behaviour monitoring. This means that you are always in control of your fleet. You will also enjoy 3,000 free kilometres every month – helping you focus on what matters most: growing your business!

Our services are tailored for:

Start-up owners needing reliable transport.



Entrepreneurs facing financial challenges such as limited credit access.



Businesses looking for fully managed, ready-to-drive bakkies.

Pace Car Rental is more than just a car rental provider – we’re your partner in success. Explore our solutions and let us help you achieve your business goals.

Contact us today! WhatsApp us on 011 262 5500 or visit our website www.pacecarrental.co.za.



