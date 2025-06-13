African Bank appoints head: strategic communications and public relations

Eloise Boezak has been appointed head: strategic communications and public relations for the African Bank Group, effective 1 June 2025, and will lead the group’s communications and PR agenda, focusing on reputation management, stakeholder engagement and brand visibility.

Eloise Boezak has been appointed head: strategic communications and public relations for the African Bank Group, effective 1 June 2025 (Image supplied)

She will work closely with leadership across the bank to align messaging and boost African Bank’s presence in the market.

As the bank continues to prepare for a future public listing, communication has become a key lever for building trust, aligning stakeholders and amplifying strategic intent.

Boezak’s appointment marks a critical step in strengthening the group marketing centre of excellence and ensuring consistent, purposeful communication both internally and externally.

25 years experience

With 25 years of experience across financial services, oil and gas, academia and telecoms, she brings with her a rare mix of strategic communication skills, business insight, and leadership.

These strengths will be key as she takes on responsibility for driving the bank’s Group-wide communications and PR strategy, at a time when reputation and trust are more important than ever.

She joined African Bank seven years ago and most recently served as head: marketing, personal banking, where she led major campaigns and helped drive business impact. She is widely respected for her strategic insight, business acumen and leadership.