Education and AI in the spotlight

Singularity Summit highlights technology and learning this Youth Month.

Dr Jeff Karp | Ashley Anthony | Atenkosi Ngubevana | Celiwe Ross | Dr Michael Breus | Fay Arjomandi | Kim Hulett | Lavina Ramkissoon | Mic Mann | Phokeng Mogase | Sahia Ahmad | Will Weisman

As South Africa marks Youth Month, Singularity South Africa has announced a renewed focus on the future of education and the potential of artificial intelligence to propel youth learning, at this year’s summit. Taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 22 and 23 October 2025, the event will examine how exponential technologies, AI and robotics can accelerate the education landscape and equip Africa’s youth for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

Presented in collaboration with headline sponsor Old Mutual and metaverse partner UBU, the SingularityU South Africa Summit 2025 will bring global thinkers and African innovators together under the theme Igniting Africa’s Future. With nearly 60% of Africa’s population under the age of 25, the need to harness innovation in education has never been more urgent.

Equipping a generation for what’s next

The 2025 programme will explore how AI can support scalable, inclusive and locally relevant education solutions across the continent. From adaptive learning platforms and AI tutors to data-driven education policies, the summit will unpack what it takes to future-proof African societies from the classroom upwards. Additionally, the summit will showcase robotics with demonstrations, giving delegates a first look at the impressive potential of this groundbreaking technology.

World renowned speakers will also address how today’s learners can become tomorrow’s problem-solvers and how exponential technologies can unlock new career paths in the rapidly changing economy. Topics will range from digital literacy, the metaverse environment and lifelong learning to the ethical use of AI in schools and tertiary education institutions.

As with previous years, the in-person event will include two stages, immersive workshops, a curated expo and networking opportunities. The metaverse experience, hosted within UBU, will mirror the physical event with additional gamified and interactive features.

Driving purpose-driven innovation

“This year’s summit comes at a critical moment for Africa as South Africa hosts the G20 Summit,” said Shayne Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. “We are seeing exponential technologies rapidly reshape how we learn, work and live. This is about building relevant, scalable solutions that allow Africa’s youth to not just participate in the future, but help shape it.”

“Old Mutual is proud to be associated with an event that puts innovation and education at the heart of the conversation,” said Celiwe Ross, director: Strategy, Sustainability, People & Public Affairs at Old Mutual. “We know that empowering youth through meaningful technology is one of the most effective ways to build resilience, drive opportunity and create long-term prosperity across the continent.”

“As the pace of change accelerates, we are proud to provide a platform that supports big ideas and practical solutions for the critical younger generation,” added Mic Mann, co-CEO. “This year’s focus on education and AI goes to the core of what this summit is about, driving progress through collaboration and insight.”

New speakers announced

Singularity South Africa has confirmed the addition of several new speakers who will bring fresh perspectives to the 2025 stage:

Sahia Ahmad – CEO of Tourism Dubai and VARA, virtual assets registry, will address the future of cities and digital communities.

Dr Jeff Karp – award-winning biotech inventor, author of “Lit”, will speak on intention and life skills needed to ignite Africa’s future.

Will Weisman – pioneering venture capital investor in exponential technologies e.g. Colossal, will share insights on the future of investing.

Ashley Anthony – entrepreneur who will share insights on optimising supply chains with AI.

Dr Michael Breus – founder of sleepdoctor.com, author of “The Power of When” will speak on the transformative power of sleep and how sleep impacts productivity.

Lavina Ramkissoon, Atenkosi Ngubevana and Phokeng Mogase will participate in a panel discussion on AI sovereignty in Africa.

Mic Mann – co-CEO of Singularity SA will speak on the future of immersive experiences across retail, learning, branded campaigns and gaming.

Celiwe Ross – Old Mutual strategist will speak on the future of sustainability and public affairs.

Fay Arjomandi – telecommunications expert and advocate for equitable digital access, will address the shift from cloud-native to AI native infrastructures through edge computing.

Kim Hulett – advancing ethical genome design and pioneering biotech innovations in designer babies.

To stay informed on AI the latest exponential technologie, tune into the Exponential Africa podcast on Spotify, Apple podcasts or other podcast platforms. For updates or to book for the summit, visit www.singularitysouthafricasummit.org.



