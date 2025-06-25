Anglo American Zimele opens global doors for SA youth

From rural South Africa to luxury cruise liners, a new generation is rising confident, skilled, and globally connected.

From the quiet streets of Limpopo and Rustenburg to the dazzling coastlines of the Caribbean and Europe, a powerful new story is unfolding, one of transformation, mobility, and second chances. Through a visionary partnership between Anglo American Zimele, Summit, and Silversea, dozens of unemployed youth from disadvantaged backgrounds are being trained in international hospitality and placed into life-changing work opportunities aboard luxury cruise ships.

And they're not just travelling; they're thriving.

"This is a great milestone for the programme and youth development in our host communities," says Larisha Naidoo, head of Anglo American Zimele. "Youth unemployment remains one of the major challenges that South Africa is facing, and this partnership is one of the ways we are contributing to reducing unemployment and poverty in the areas where we operate through impactful skilling."

The programme combines hospitality training, personal development, and international placement to provide young people with the tools, mindset, and opportunity to succeed beyond borders.

From no opportunities to global experiences

For many participants, this is their first formal job, their first flight, and their first time leaving South Africa. But more than anything, it's their first real encounter with dignity and possibility.

“This is not just about employment. It’s about reclaiming identity,” shares one of the programme leads from Summit. “These young people left behind communities where poverty had swallowed hope. Now, they’re earning international salaries, learning new cultures, and believing in themselves in ways that once felt out of reach.”

And the numbers tell only part of the story. Some have used their income to build homes. Others are supporting their entire households. Many are saving to start businesses of their own. The financial impact is real, but the personal growth is where the magic lives.

“I never thought I’d make it out”

Behind every uniform and passport stamp is a story. A young woman who once dropped out of school due to finances is now working in Europe and supporting her siblings. A young man who had never seen the ocean, now docking in cities across the Mediterranean, learning languages, and sending money home to his grandmother.

“I never thought I’d make it out,” says one participant stationed in Italy. "I used to wake up every day wondering if life would ever change. Now, I wake up in a new country with a sense of purpose and pride I've never felt before."

They speak about the discipline they’ve developed, the friendships they’ve formed across cultures, and the way this experience has redefined what they believe is possible.

Beyond jobs: Building personal brands and future leaders

The transformation doesn't stop at the sea. As part of the programme's aftercare and reintegration phase, returned beneficiaries are now being supported through personal branding and career development workshops, ensuring their global experience becomes a launchpad for even greater opportunities.

Masterclasses have begun across provinces, starting with Limpopo, where returned seafarers are now learning to articulate their stories, update their CVs, and position themselves for long-term career growth, whether in hospitality, entrepreneurship, or beyond.

They are no longer just "former cruise workers." They are global citizens, future business owners, community role models, and storytellers of resilience.

A model for youth empowerment done right

As Youth Month comes to a close, this partnership offers more than inspiration; it presents a blueprint for real, measurable impact. It proves what happens when corporate responsibility meets intentional investment, and when community-rooted initiatives are paired with global-scale opportunity.

Back home, families are hopeful. Communities are inspired. And a generation that once felt forgotten is finally being seen, supported, and celebrated.

This isn't just youth development - it's nation-building.

Because when we dare to believe in the potential of our young people, they show us exactly what they're capable of, and the world, quite literally, becomes their stage.



