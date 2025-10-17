Honoris South Africa students shine at the 2025 Loeries Awards

Honoris United Universities proudly celebrates the outstanding achievements of its creative institutions, The Animation School (TAS) and Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (R&Y), whose talented students collectively brought home 18 awards at the prestigious Loerie Awards 2025.

Demonstrating world-class creativity and technical mastery, students from The Animation School earned five out of seven Loeries, including Gold and Silver awards, in the Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos category. Ranked as the 11thbest animation school in the world by The Animation Career Review, these wins reaffirm TAS’s reputation as Africa’s leading animation education provider and a launchpad for creative careers.

Nuno Martins, co-founder, principal and chief executive officer, The Animation School, commented, “Once again, The Animation School students and staff have achieved top honours at the prestigious Loerie Awards 2025. This recognition is a powerful reflection of their creativity, dedication, and world-class storytelling. Each award reaffirms our commitment to nurturing African talent that can stand proudly on the global stage.”

Meanwhile, students from Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, ranked the best creative business school in Africa & the Middle East by The One Club for Creativity, secured an impressive 13 Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards across multiple categories, showcasing the depth of talent nurtured at one of South Africa’s most innovative creative institutions. This recognition stands as a testament to Red & Yellow’s continued impact in shaping the future leaders of the marketing, design, digital and communications industries.

Verusha Maharaj, managing director, Red & Yellow, added, “Creative excellence isn’t luck, it’s the result of curiosity, craft and discipline. At Red & Yellow we’ve built an environment where exceptional teaching meets the highest calibre of students and where high standards meet heart. These Loerie wins are proof that when world-class education and bold creative thinking come together, remarkable things happen.”

The Loeries are the premier awards for the creative industry across Africa and the Middle East, celebrating excellence in brand communication, design, media, and innovation. Winning a Loerie represents one of the highest honours in the region’s advertising and design sectors, recognising creativity that inspires, challenges, and drives social impact.

Dr. Jonathan Louw, Group CEO of Honoris United Universities, added, “Our pan-African network is represented in South Africa by world-class institutions including Mancosa, Regent Business School, The Animation School, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, and Fedisa Fashion School. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to every winning student and to the dedicated faculty whose mentorship continues to empower the next generation of African creative leaders.”



