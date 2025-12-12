Celebrating 30 years of transforming lives through quality higher education

Mancosa, one of South Africa's most respected private tertiary education providers, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025. Founded in 1995 as a post‑apartheid empowerment initiative, Mancosa has grown from a pioneering vision into a household name, transforming lives and society through accessible, affordable, and accredited education.

Professor Zaheer Hamid - Mancosa director- chief academic officer

Since its establishment in 1995, Mancosa has remained steadfast in its mission to democratise education, opening doors for thousands of students who might otherwise have been excluded from higher learning. Rooted in community and driven by a commitment to transformation, the institution has expanded its reach across Africa, producing graduates who are not only employable but who actively contribute to social and economic progress. Today, Mancosa stands as a trusted leader, synonymous with quality, innovation, and opportunity.

Rooted in community, transforming society

From its inception, Mancosa has been deeply rooted in the communities it serves. Established during a time of immense hope in South Africa's democratic transition, the institution's mission was clear: to provide high-quality management education to those previously excluded from higher education.

For over three decades, Mancosa has remained steadfast in its commitment to transforming society through education. Its programmes have empowered thousands of graduates to break cycles of disadvantage, uplift their families, and contribute meaningfully to their communities. "The institution's vision of education as a tool for social transformation has never wavered, and today, Mancosa stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity across Southern Africa," says Professor Zaheer Hamid, Mancosa Director and Chief Academic Officer

Born in hope, serving the less advantaged

Mancosa was born at a time when South Africa was reimagining its future. In 1995, the country's new democracy demanded institutions that could meaningfully prioritise education for the less advantaged. Mancosa answered this call by offering accessible management programmes that were both affordable and relevant to the needs of a transforming economy.

Initially partnering with Buckinghamshire Chilterns University College in the United Kingdom, Mancosa quickly established credibility and international recognition. "By 2000, the institution began awarding its own qualifications, fully accredited in South Africa. This milestone marked the beginning of a journey that would see Mancosa evolve into a leading tertiary education provider," says Prof Hamid.

The institution's growth has been guided by a simple but powerful principle: education must be inclusive, affordable, and transformative. For students from disadvantaged backgrounds, Mancosa has been more than a tertiary education provider; it has been a lifeline to opportunity.

A family name in higher education

Over the past 30 years, Mancosa has become a family name synonymous with service, employability, and graduate success. Its flagship MBA programme, introduced in 1995, remains one of the most respected qualifications in the region. The institution's reputation for producing workplace-ready graduates has made Mancosa a trusted partner for employers across industries.

Employability is at the heart of Mancosa's mission. Through innovative curricula, industry partnerships, and a strong focus on practical skills, the institution ensures that its graduates are not only academically prepared but also equipped to thrive in competitive job markets. This emphasis on employability has cemented Mancosa's reputation as a higher education provider that delivers tangible results for students and society alike.

"Beyond academics, Mancosa has cultivated a culture of care and support. Students are guided by dedicated resource persons who provide both academic advice and pastoral care. This holistic approach has fostered a sense of belonging, making Mancosa more than just an institution; it is a community," says Prof Hamid.

Built on quality, access, affordability, and accreditation

Mancosa's success was built on three enduring foundations AAA: access, affordability, and accreditation. Since 2024 the AAA foundations evolved this to AAT, Accredited, Accessible and Transformational signalling a deeper long term commitment to meaningfully influencing comprehensive transformation.

Quality: Since achieving accreditation from the Higher Education Quality Committee in 2002, Mancosa has consistently upheld rigorous academic standards. Its programmes are designed to meet the evolving needs of commerce, industry, and academia, ensuring relevance and excellence.

Access: Mancosa's blended learning model, combining independent study with webinar lectures and digital resources, has made higher education accessible to working adults and non‑traditional students.

Affordability: By prioritising affordability, Mancosa has opened doors for thousands who might otherwise have been excluded from higher education.

Accreditation: As a registered institution under the Higher Education Act, Mancosa's qualifications carry the credibility and recognition needed to empower graduates locally and globally.

"These pillars have guided Mancosa's journey for three decades, ensuring that its mission remains aligned with the needs of students and society," says Prof Hamid.

Milestones in a Transformative Journey

Mancosa's 30‑year journey is marked by significant milestones that reflect its growth and impact:

1995: Founded as a post‑apartheid empowerment institution.

2000: Began awarding its own accredited qualifications in South Africa.

2002: Achieved accreditation from the Higher Education Quality Committee.

2004: Introduced its first bachelor's degree.

2014: Inaugurated the Graduate School of Business in Durban.

2017: Became a founding member of Honoris United Universities, Africa's first pan‑African private higher education network.

2019: Launched the iTEACHlab, South Africa's premier teacher training facility.

2021: Established the School of Information and Digital Technology.

Each milestone reflects Mancosa's commitment to innovation, relevance, and transformation.

Impact beyond the classroom

Mancosa's influence extends far beyond academic qualifications. The institution has played an active role in public and private initiatives aimed at elevating the standard of higher education in South Africa and across the continent. Its management and staff contribute to policy discussions, community projects, and industry collaborations, reinforcing Mancosa's role as a driver of societal progress.

"Through initiatives like the iTEACHlab, Mancosa has addressed critical challenges in teacher training, equipping educators with 21st‑century skills. The School of Information and Digital Technology reflects the institution's foresight in preparing students for the digital economy. At the same time, the Graduate School of Business continues to shape leaders who drive innovation and growth," says Prof Hamid.

A catalyst of transformation

For 30 years, Mancosa has been more than a higher education institution. It has been a catalyst for transformation, a champion of access, and a trusted name in education. Born in a time of hope, Mancosa has delivered on its promise to prioritise education for the less advantaged, growing into a leading institution known for service, employability, and graduate success.

Mancosa has also established itself as a catalyst for knowledge creation, producing high‑quality research that directly influences business, industry, and society. Its research agenda is not confined to academic theory but is deliberately applied to address pressing challenges, from economic transformation and digital disruption to social equity and sustainability. By generating insights that reflect the realities of emerging markets and diverse communities, Mancosa’s scholarship shapes innovation and drives change. This commitment ensures that research outcomes contribute to building a more responsible, sustainable, and equal world, aligning academic excellence with societal progress.

As it marks this milestone, Mancosa reaffirms its mission: to transform lives and society through education. “With a legacy built on quality, access, affordability, and accreditation, and a vision firmly rooted in community, Mancosa is poised to continue shaping the future of higher education in South Africa and beyond,” concludes Prof Hamid.



