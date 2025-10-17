South Africa
    Transmitter vandalism silences Radio Pulpit 657AM

    Radio Pulpit has announced it will be off air on 657AM for an indefinite period due to severe vandalism and theft at the Meyerton transmitter site.
    17 Oct 2025
    17 Oct 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The radio station is urging its listeners to download the Radio Pulpit app for uninterrupted listening, now and in future.

    Radio Pulpit is awaiting news from Sentech on the return of the service, as the radio station has been off air since Mon, 13 October.

    Listeners can still tune in via Radio Pulpit’s online streaming service at www.radiopulpit.co.za

    ‘We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the patience and understanding of our loyal audience during this time,’ Rev Karel Verhoef, chief executive officer (CEO) of Radio Pulpit, said. He encouraged Radio Pulpit listeners to listen online and tell family and friends to download the Radio Pulpit smartphone app, while repairs are underway.

    Regular on-air programming on 657AM is expected to resume once repairs are safely completed and all systems have been tested.

    Let's do Biz