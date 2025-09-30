South Africa
Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    Radio: The trusted cultural bridge for SA’s code-switching Black middle class

    Code-switchers are multilingual. They embody a fluid cultural mindset and move with ease between kasi and city, between traditional values and contemporary lifestyles, between heritage and ambition.
    30 Sep 2025
    Source: © 123rf Radio is the trusted cultural bridge for SA’s code-switching Black middle class
    Their identity is not fixed to one place or aspiration. Many are investing back into townships and communities, rejecting the old narrative that success only means leaving.

    They are comfortable in both worlds, and they expect brands to understand and respect that balance.

    Radio continues to be their trusted cultural bridge.

    In an era of fragmented attention spans, radio offers credibility, connection and community that digital platforms cannot replicate.
    It is where brands can meet this audience on their own terms, in their own voices.

    New consumer generation

    South Africa’s most powerful new consumer generation has arrived.

    They are in their prime earning years, raising children, investing in homes and education and steadily moving up the income ladder.

    Kaya 959’s latest research shows that the centre of gravity in the Black middle class is now between 35 and 49, with an average age of 37.

    The numbers underline their influence. UCT data estimates the Black middle class at more than 3.4 million people with R400bn in annual spending power.

    BrandMapp findings show that this group grew by 7.5% in 2024, with more households entering higher income brackets.

    This is a generation shaping their own futures as well as that of their communities.

    They are building wealth, carrying financial responsibility for extended families, influencing workplace culture and guiding the educational and lifestyle decisions of the next generation.

    Overlooked in brand strategies

    But, too often, this group remains overlooked in brand strategies.

    They are not passive consumers but discerning decision-makers who demand value, authenticity, and convenience.

    Campaigns that stereotype or generalise will fall flat.

    Campaigns that show cultural fluency, reduce friction in daily life, and deliver consistent reliability will win trust and loyalty.

    Amu Mathebula, Kaya 959 Research and Development Specialist, says South Africa’s code-switching Black middle class is already shaping the economy.

    “At an average age of 37, they are building careers, families and communities while making the biggest purchasing decisions of their lives.
    “Brands that ignore their influence will be left behind.

    “Those that connect authentically will gain loyal customers and powerful advocates whose choices ripple across households, workplaces, and entire communities.”

    Partners who understand their journey

    The opportunity is urgent. This generation is defining South Africa’s economic future right now.

    They want brands that recognise diverse family structures, honour both tradition and innovation, and show respect in every interaction.

    At 37, they are making life’s biggest decisions, carrying influence across households and workplaces.

    They are looking for partners who understand their journey and will walk alongside them.

    Let's do Biz