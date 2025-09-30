South Africa
    Thabo Leshilo named Press Council's public advocate

    The Press Council of South Africa (PCSA) has announced the appointment of Thabo Leshilo as the new public advocate, effective 1 November 2025, for a five-year term.
    30 Sep 2025
    Thabo Leshilo is the new public advocate. Source: PCSA.
    Thabo Leshilo is the new public advocate. Source: PCSA.

    Retirement

    Leshilo replaces Fanie Groenewald, who is retiring in December 2025. Groenewald will work with Leshilo until the end of his term to ensure a seamless transition.

    Leshilo assumes this role at a time when public trust in the media, ethical journalism and accountability are at the heart of national and global conversations about the future of journalism. With an illustrious career spanning decades in newsroom leadership and public affairs, he brings invaluable expertise, insight and integrity to the PCSA’s work.

    As Public Advocate, Leshilo will serve as the primary point of contact for members of the public who lodge complaints about the journalistic and ethical conduct of the PCSA’s member entities.

    His mandate includes advocating for the complainants and guiding them through the complaints process, ensuring their cases are handled fairly and transparently, and upholding the principles enshrined in the Press Code of Ethics and Conduct

    In this role, he will also act as a bridge between the public and the media, reinforcing the PCSA’s commitment to accessibility, accountability and fairness.

    Welcoming his appointment, the chair of the Appointments Panel, Justice Bess Nkabinde, said, "The PCSA is delighted to appoint Mr Leshilo as Public Advocate".

    "He is a highly respected figure in the South African media landscape, and his appointment strengthens the Council’s work of protecting press freedom while ensuring that the public has recourse when the standards of ethical journalism are not met."

    Accomplished media leader

    Leshilo is an accomplished journalist and media leader with over three decades of experience in newsroom and editorial leadership, as well as media development. He is the former editor-in-chief of the Sowetan and Sunday World.

    He has been at the forefront of advancing ethical journalism and media accountability as the former Public Advocate at Avusa Media. Among his qualifications, he holds a Master’s in Applied Ethics from the University of the Witwatersrand. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University, where he explored global perspectives on media freedom and editorial governance.

    These academic achievements, combined with his extensive professional background, make him well-suited to serve as Public Advocate of the PCSA.

    Speaking on the appointment, the executive director of the PCSA, Dr Phathiswa Magopeni, said, "It affirms our commitment to an accountable and accessible media. Mr Leshilo’s integrity, grounding in Applied Ethics, and wealth of journalistic experience bring both wisdom and credibility to this role, at a time when public trust in the media is under scrutiny."

    Leshilo expressed his gratitude at being entrusted with this responsibility, saying: "I am honoured to serve as Public Advocate of the PCSA."

    "Media accountability is fundamental to sustaining trust, and I look forward to ensuring that the public has an accessible and fair platform to raise concerns, and to working with newsrooms to entrench a culture of ethical, responsible journalism."

    Let's do Biz