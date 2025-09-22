Khaya Koko's fearless reporting earns Nat Nakasa Award

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has announced that Khaya Koko is the overall winner of the 2025 Nat Nakasa Award for Courageous Journalism.

Koko was awarded for his fearless investigative series, Power Connect, which exposed systemic corruption within Johannesburg’s City Power.

Congratulating the winners, Sanef chairperson Makhudu Sefara said: “The courage displayed by this year’s winners in the face of threats and intimidation reflects the very essence of journalism’s profession. Their work mirrors the theme of this year’s awards: ‘Guardians of Democracy: Upholding Integrity in a Changing World.’ This theme is both a tribute and a challenge. It reminds us that journalists are not merely chroniclers of daily events but guardians of democracy itself. They stand as a shield for society, ensuring that truth is exposed and justice is pursued in the same way Nat Nakasa did.”

Shadi Chauke, Sanlam group executive: Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, added: “As a long-standing supporter of journalism, Sanlam recognises that the Nat Nakasa Awards encourage the pursuit of excellence and truth, affirming our conviction that journalism is not just an occupation — it is a calling to uphold our society’s integrity. In honouring Nat Nakasa’s memory through these awards, Sanlam appreciates that courageous journalism is the backbone of a free society and empowers citizens with knowledge, fuels informed debate, and safeguards democracy itself.”

Few chosen

In announcing the awards, the judging panel reflected: “That many are called but few are chosen is as true today as when it was first uttered more than two thousand years ago.”

This year, Sanef received more than 40 nominations from mainstream and community journalists working across print, broadcast, and online platforms. Less than 20 reached the final stage of adjudication, as many failed to meet the central criterion of demonstrating “Nakasa-type” courage – namely, a fearless commitment to truth-telling in the service of the public despite threats, intimidation, or personal risk.

The panel of Judges, chaired by Moipone Malefane, and includes Veterans Joe Thloloe, Peter Sullivan and Crystal Orderson, said Koko’s work was distinguished by the depth of his investigation and the extraordinary personal courage with which he pursued his story despite escalating threats.

As his reporting advanced, he was subjected to surveillance outside his home, attempts at bribery, and the public release of his private details in an effort to discredit him. Powerful individuals attempted to intimidate his colleagues and silence him. For weeks, he required a bodyguard, yet his resolve never faltered.

Even as his wife was expecting their first child, Koko carried the burden of constant fear for his family’s safety. Despite the emotional and psychological toll, he continued to uncover how public funds earmarked for essential services were siphoned off through corruption. His courage and perseverance exemplify the highest traditions of journalism: service to the public interest, commitment to truth, and resilience under fire.

Koko was nominated by at least four eminent journalists, including two past recipients of the Nat Nakasa Award.

On the Nat Nakasa Community Media Award, the judges presented the 2025 Nat Nakasa Community Media Award to Shirley Govender, publisher of Globe Post, Orange Farm News, and Walkerville & Savanna City Times.

Armed with only a pen and paper in March 1992, Govender began speaking out against the Group Areas Act and the systemic denial of basic services to township residents. At a time marked by political violence, betrayal, and collapsing infrastructure, she defied state propaganda and harassment.

As a young activist publisher, she was repeatedly harassed, evicted from her home, and even arrested in front of her children. Despite these trials, she never relented. Over the past 33 years, Govender has continued to print her publications without fail, providing vital information and a voice to the marginalised. Her resilience and consistency symbolise the spirit of community journalism in South Africa.

The legacy of Nat Nakasa

The awards honour the memory of Nat Nakasa (1937–1965), a pioneering South African journalist who wrote for Drum magazine, became the first black columnist at the Rand Daily Mail, and founded the African literary journal The Classic. Known for his integrity and courage, Nakasa died in exile in New York at just 28 years old. His short but dynamic career remains an enduring symbol of journalistic bravery and dedication to truth.

Sanef awarded its in-house Stephen Wrottesley Award to Sibusiso Ngalwa in recognition of his exceptional dedication and service to Sanef during times of challenge.

As a two-time Sanef chairperson and active member, Ngalwa has demonstrated consistent leadership and a tireless commitment to strengthening both Sanef and the African Editors’ Forum (TAEF), where he serves as treasurer. His extensive travels across the continent have furthered the mission of fostering sustainable journalism.

This year, his leadership was pivotal in the resounding success of Sanef’s M20 event, which not only showcased the organisation’s vision but also bolstered its financial stability. His steady pursuit of Sanef's goals and unwavering service to the profession mark him as a worthy recipient of this prestigious award.