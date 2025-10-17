PrismYoungVoices | UJ's Thando Xaba on coming full circle

Thando Xaba, marketing associate at the University of Johannesburg, sees PR as a bridge between strategy and humanity. As a 2025 Prism Young Voice, she hopes to champion authentic, inclusive storytelling that builds understanding and creates lasting impact.

Thando Xaba.

I believe in the power of communication not just to transmit information, but to build bridges, foster belonging, and create meaningful change. It's about connecting the right message to the human heart of the matter

Tell us about your path into PR / communications. What led you here?

I used to work in a learnership (NYS Learnership under the Gauteng Department of Public Works) at the Sedibeng District Municipality, specifically in Disaster Management and three months while in the programme, I took a decision to invest in myself by applying to study PR at UJ because I realised that I love working behind the scenes in events and campaigns. Few years down the line, I can say that my investment to study at UJ has paid off and right now I am pursuing my third qualification which is an BA Honours in Strategic Communications.

My path into communications was not a sudden choice, but a natural evolution rooted in a desire to connect people and ideas. In varsity, It began during my student leadership roles at the University of Johannesburg, where I served as SRC secretary general and president of the Student Public Relations Association. I discovered that effective leadership was, at its core, about clear, strategic, and empathetic communication—whether I was presenting reports to University Council or coordinating community engagement projects.

Today, as a marketing associate in the Faculty of Humanities, I've come full circle—applying these principles to elevate academic voices and foster inclusive communities. My journey has been guided by a constant belief: that PR is not just about sharing a message, but about building bridges of understanding, and I remain committed to a career where strategy is always served by humanity.

Briefly tell us about your experience in the industry

With a career dedicated to strategic communication, I have built my expertise across the higher education, fashion, and corporate social responsibility sectors. Currently, I serve as the marketing associate for the Dean’s Office in the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Johannesburg, where I lead social media strategy, event coordination, and faculty-wide marketing initiatives.

My experience also includes executing PR for Africa Fashion International Fashion Week, supporting the Motsepe Foundation’s Girls in STEM campaign, and contributing to agency work at Manaka Publicity. Recognised as a Prism Young Voices Judge, I am skilled in blending creative storytelling with measurable results, always centering authentic human connection in every campaign.

What do you hope to bring to the judging process as a Young Voice?

As a Young Voice, I hope to bring a fresh, human-centric lens to the judging process, grounded in my experience engaging with diverse audiences in the higher education sector. I will actively champion the principle that powerful communication must be both strategic and deeply empathetic. Specifically, I aim to contribute by:

Evaluating authentic connection: I will look beyond technical execution to assess how campaigns genuinely understand and connect with their intended communities. My work developing student wellness programmes and multilingual strategies has honed my ability to identify work that resonates on a human level, fostering true belonging and trust.

Advocating for Inclusivity: Fluent in five South African languages, I bring a innate sensitivity to cultural nuance and representation. I will prioritise evaluating how narratives include and empower diverse voices, ensuring that the work we celebrate reflects the rich tapestry of our society.

Bridging generational perspectives: I hope to represent the viewpoint of a new generation of communicators who value ethical impact and social responsibility as much as commercial success. I believe my experience across student governance, institutional strategy, and fast-paced fashion PR allows me to appreciate the balance between creativity, business acumen, and human understanding.

Ultimately, I see the judging process not just as scoring entries, but as a crucial opportunity to champion work that builds bridges and creates meaningful, positive change.

In your own view, what do you think makes an award-winning campaign?

In my view, an award-winning campaign is one that masterfully blends strategic precision with profound human insight. It's not enough for a campaign to be creatively brilliant or to achieve high metrics; it must demonstrate a deep understanding of the people it seeks to reach and leave a tangible impact.

Ultimately, the campaigns that stand out are those where the strategy, creativity, and results are inseparably linked by a single, powerful human truth. They are campaigns that not only win awards but also earn respect and make a genuine mark.

Lastly, what do you hope to gain from this experience?

From the Prism Young Voices experience, I hope to gain three invaluable assets that will propel my contribution to the communications industry: