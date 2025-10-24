Joe Public's creatives in Young Guns 23 finals

The One Club for Creativity has announced that Joe Public’s creative team — art director Zainab Mitha and copywriter Jasmin Vandersteen — have been named finalists in the Young Guns 23 competition.

Zainab Mitha and Jasmin Vandersteen are finalists. Source: Joe Public.

Outstanding work

The two creatives are among 102 talented young professionals from 17 countries who have been recognised as finalists, celebrating outstanding global creatives aged 30 and under.

Young Guns is the industry’s only global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of young creative professionals. This year’s entries were judged by a diverse jury of 98 creative professionals — many of whom are past YG winners — from 41 countries.

The complete list of Young Guns 23 finalists, who this year are based in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, UAE, UK and US, can be viewed here.

This year’s winners will be announced on 14 January 2026, and celebrated at a special in-person party on 28 January 2026 at Sony Hall in New York.

All Young Guns winners receive a unique version of the iconic Young Guns Cube, designed exclusively for this year’s incoming class, and have their permanent profile page added to the Young Guns website.

Winners also receive a complimentary one-year One Club for Creativity membership, permanent membership in the Young Guns network, a chance to be featured in Young Guns events and an assortment of career-boosting opportunities from Young Guns sponsors.

Levine/Leavitt Artist In Residence Award

For the 11th consecutive year, international artists management agency and Young Guns sponsor Levine/Leavitt will bestow one talented winner with the Artist In Residence Award.

The honour, presented annually at the YG celebration, goes to a newly crowned Young Gun whose body of work truly stands out, as judged by an advisory board of industry professionals across a range of disciplines. The winner receives a full year of professional development, guidance and mentorship from Levine/Leavitt to help advance their career.

Programme branding and design of the Young Guns Cube award itself are reimagined each year by a past Young Guns winner. This year’s branding was created by YG23 jury member Khyati Trehan (YG19), a talented graphic designer and 3D visual artist originally from New Delhi who now serves as senior designer at Google Creative Lab in New York.