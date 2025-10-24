South Africa
The One Club for Creativity
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioOffernetThe Walt Disney Company AfricaPenquineatbigfishDentsuKLAHoorah DigitalMedia24Publicis Groupe AfricaBrave GroupMultiChoiceCan!doNielsenIQScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


The One Club of Creativity Content Feature

latest news | www.oneclub.org | www.oneshow.org | @TheOneClub

Joe Public's creatives in Young Guns 23 finals

The One Club for Creativity has announced that Joe Public’s creative team — art director Zainab Mitha and copywriter Jasmin Vandersteen — have been named finalists in the Young Guns 23 competition.
24 Oct 2025
24 Oct 2025
Zainab Mitha and Jasmin Vandersteen are finalists. Source: Joe Public.
Zainab Mitha and Jasmin Vandersteen are finalists. Source: Joe Public.

Outstanding work

The two creatives are among 102 talented young professionals from 17 countries who have been recognised as finalists, celebrating outstanding global creatives aged 30 and under.

Young Guns is the industry’s only global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of young creative professionals. This year’s entries were judged by a diverse jury of 98 creative professionals — many of whom are past YG winners — from 41 countries.

The complete list of Young Guns 23 finalists, who this year are based in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, UAE, UK and US, can be viewed here.

This year’s winners will be announced on 14 January 2026, and celebrated at a special in-person party on 28 January 2026 at Sony Hall in New York.

All Young Guns winners receive a unique version of the iconic Young Guns Cube, designed exclusively for this year’s incoming class, and have their permanent profile page added to the Young Guns website.

Winners also receive a complimentary one-year One Club for Creativity membership, permanent membership in the Young Guns network, a chance to be featured in Young Guns events and an assortment of career-boosting opportunities from Young Guns sponsors.

Levine/Leavitt Artist In Residence Award

For the 11th consecutive year, international artists management agency and Young Guns sponsor Levine/Leavitt will bestow one talented winner with the Artist In Residence Award.

The honour, presented annually at the YG celebration, goes to a newly crowned Young Gun whose body of work truly stands out, as judged by an advisory board of industry professionals across a range of disciplines. The winner receives a full year of professional development, guidance and mentorship from Levine/Leavitt to help advance their career.

Programme branding and design of the Young Guns Cube award itself are reimagined each year by a past Young Guns winner. This year’s branding was created by YG23 jury member Khyati Trehan (YG19), a talented graphic designer and 3D visual artist originally from New Delhi who now serves as senior designer at Google Creative Lab in New York.

Read more: Joe Public, finalists, South Africa, creatives, creative team, The One Club for Creativity
Share this article
NextOptions
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz