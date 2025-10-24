Nersa opens consultation on Eskom's charge methodology

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has opened public hearings on Eskom’s application to change the losses charge calculation methodology for embedded generators. Nersa has published a consultation paper regarding the matter.

The energy regulator said that Eskom plans to implement the amended methodology in the 2026/27 financial year.

Eskom's proposed amendment seeks to modify the present formula for estimating technical losses incurred by embedded generators connected to the Eskom distribution network. This will ensure that it better reflects the actual costs based on recent technical studies.

The Grid Code Advisory Committee’s (GCAC) recommendations and input will be taken into consideration during Nersa’s decision-making process.

Nersa says that this public consultation process is undertaken in accordance with the procedural fairness requirement.

Nersa is required to conduct a public consultation process to ensure that its decisions comply with section 10 of the National Energy Regulator Act, 2004.

A virtual public hearing to make oral representations on this application will be held on 24 November 2025 via MS Teams.

Members of the public and stakeholders who wish to attend or present their views at the hearing must submit their requests by 4.30pm on Monday, 17 November 2025 to az.gro.asren@sgniraehcilbup.