South Africa
Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Hixonia Nyasulu exits Anglo American board

    Anglo American announced that Hixonia Nyasulu has resigned as a non-executive director of its board to focus on her wider board portfolio.
    24 Oct 2025
    24 Oct 2025
    Hixonia Nyasulu has resigned as a non-executive director of the Anglo American board. Image credit: Anglo American
    Hixonia Nyasulu has resigned as a non-executive director of the Anglo American board. Image credit: Anglo American

    Nyasulu has served as an independent non-executive director since November 2019, also serving on the board’s nomination and remuneration committees.

    Nyasulu also serves as senior independent director of SSE plc, as a non-executive director, vice chair and chair of the sustainability committee of Olam Agri Holdings, and as a member of the Council on Sustainability Transformation.

    Anglo American chair Stuart Chambers said: “We thank Hixonia for her contributions to Anglo American’s board discussions over many years.

    “Her insights drawn from her executive career and global board experience across natural resources, energy, and financial services have added richness to our deliberations.”

    Nyasulu’s resignation comes into effect from 31 December 2025.

    Read more: energy, natural resources, Anglo American, financial services
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz