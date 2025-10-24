Hixonia Nyasulu exits Anglo American board

Anglo American announced that Hixonia Nyasulu has resigned as a non-executive director of its board to focus on her wider board portfolio.

Nyasulu has served as an independent non-executive director since November 2019, also serving on the board’s nomination and remuneration committees.

Nyasulu also serves as senior independent director of SSE plc, as a non-executive director, vice chair and chair of the sustainability committee of Olam Agri Holdings, and as a member of the Council on Sustainability Transformation.

Anglo American chair Stuart Chambers said: “We thank Hixonia for her contributions to Anglo American’s board discussions over many years.

“Her insights drawn from her executive career and global board experience across natural resources, energy, and financial services have added richness to our deliberations.”

Nyasulu’s resignation comes into effect from 31 December 2025.