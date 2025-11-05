NUM and Eskom kick off wage negotiations

Wage negotiations between the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Eskom have commenced, with the union asking for a 15% salary increase, R7000 allowance, and a medical aid contribution of 80%.

These discussions come as the current 7% multi-year agreement is set to end in June 2026, according to SABC News.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu said that these requests are justified in light of the current standard of living in South Africa.

“The National Union of Mineworkers is firm on its demand for a 15% wage increase for Eskom employees.”

“A figure justified by the high cost of living, we stand in solidarity with other unions that are organising at Eskom in demanding that negotiations remain within the central bargaining forum.

Eskom had expressed concerns that these wage talks could be complicated by its decision to split into three entities: generation, transmission, and distribution.

Following the unbundling, Eskom proposed that each entity establish its own union recognition agreements.

NUM argues that this goes against collective bargaining and has the potential to sour wage talks.

“Eskom and government must understand that the unbundling of Eskom must not be used to abandon workers’ unity and collective bargaining rights, as members prefer to negotiate in the central bargaining forum,” said Mamburu.