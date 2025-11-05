South Africa
Energy & Mining Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    NUM and Eskom kick off wage negotiations

    Wage negotiations between the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Eskom have commenced, with the union asking for a 15% salary increase, R7000 allowance, and a medical aid contribution of 80%.
    5 Nov 2025
    5 Nov 2025
    Image credit: on
    Image credit: Jonathan Hanna on Unsplash

    These discussions come as the current 7% multi-year agreement is set to end in June 2026, according to SABC News.

    NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu said that these requests are justified in light of the current standard of living in South Africa.

    “The National Union of Mineworkers is firm on its demand for a 15% wage increase for Eskom employees.”

    “A figure justified by the high cost of living, we stand in solidarity with other unions that are organising at Eskom in demanding that negotiations remain within the central bargaining forum.

    Eskom had expressed concerns that these wage talks could be complicated by its decision to split into three entities: generation, transmission, and distribution.

    Following the unbundling, Eskom proposed that each entity establish its own union recognition agreements.

    NUM argues that this goes against collective bargaining and has the potential to sour wage talks.

    “Eskom and government must understand that the unbundling of Eskom must not be used to abandon workers’ unity and collective bargaining rights, as members prefer to negotiate in the central bargaining forum,” said Mamburu.

    Read more: energy, Eskom, SABC News, NUM, wage negotiations, National Union of Mineworkers, wage talks, power utility
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz