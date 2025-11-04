Applications for C-Suite Women in Energy Empowerment open

Applications for the flagship C-Suite Women In Energy Empowerment Programme in South Africa are open until Thursday, 16 October 2025. The programme is open to women in C-suite roles in South Africa’s energy sector.

The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, unveiled the programme during the Women in Energy Conference.

This flagship initiative, initiated by the Department of Electricity and Energy (DEE) in partnership with the South African-German Energy Programme (SAGEN) – a project funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH — and African Women in Energy and Power (AWEaP), is designed to close the female leadership gap in South Africa’s energy sector.

Building on the minister’s announcement, a webinar will be held on 14 October that will set out the programme’s vision, outline its core elements, and share the outcomes it seeks to achieve.

Ramokgopa's emphasis on the importance of skills development, leadership pipeline building, and South Africa’s partnership with GIZ ensures that women are not only entering the energy sector but are also advancing into positions of influence at the highest levels.

The programme is calling for 15 C-Suite potential leaders in middle-to senior-management roles, as well as newly appointed executives in the energy value chain — utilities, regulatory bodies, independent power producers, consulting, finance, engineering, or policy development — are encouraged to submit a programme application.

The programme components include structured mentorship, Wits Business School leadership curriculum, local industry roundtables, and a study tour to Germany.

To apply, you’ll need:

A minimum master’s degree or PhD in a relevant field.



Commitment to advancing gender diversity and inclusive leadership.



To be ready to commit to a rigorous 12-month journey, with a 95% participation and deliverables completion requirement.

How to apply:

Prepare a CV, motivation letter, and supporting documents.



Complete the online application form via the official programme website, using the registration link.



Clearly articulate your leadership vision, sectoral achievements, and your commitment to furthering the transformation of South Africa’s energy sector.

The application deadline is on Thursday, 16 October 2025.